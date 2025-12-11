The brand is transforming its iconic bow-tie into a VIP pass, granting access to a complimentary exclusive experience

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Hellmann's is elevating fan appreciation to new heights this hockey season with the launch of Club 300, an initiative that shines a light on the loudest, proudest and most devoted Habs fans seated in the 300 level of the Bell Centre. Guided by the belief that the taste of a hot dog does not change based on where you sit, Hellmann's is giving fans a chance to feel like a VIP and experience the excitement of the game in a whole new way.

HELLMANN’S CANADA LAUNCHES CLUB 300 TO BRING A VIP EXPERIENCE TO THE MOST PASSIONATE HABS FANS

At three select home games this season – December 14 vs. Edmonton, January 10 vs. Detroit, and February 26 vs. the New York Islanders – fans seated in the 300s can stop by the Hellmann's booth on the 300-concourse level for a chance to access the exclusive Club 300 experience. On a first-come, first-served basis, fans who visit the Club 300 booth will receive a blue bow-tie that unlocks entry to a premium suite experience designed to elevate their night – a complimentary upgrade just for fans in the 300s.

Inside Club 300, guests will enjoy a premium lounge experience featuring butler-style service, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and thoughtful touches that bring unique memories. From fan-favourite snacks to curated takeaway bags, Club 300 turns a top-tier seat into an unforgettable night of hockey excitement.

"Habs fans bring unmatched energy, and we wanted to celebrate that passion in a meaningful way," said Hannah Wilson, Associate Brand Manager for Hellmann's. "Club 300 is our tribute to the fans who give everything from the top of the arena, showing that every seat can feel like a VIP seat when the experience is shared together."

Hellmann's Club 300 is more than a complimentary upgraded experience. It is a tribute to the fans whose passion, loyalty, and traditions make each game unforgettable. From cheering in unison to passing their love of the team down through generations, these fans form the heartbeat of the Habs culture. The initiative also underscores Hellmann's connection to Quebec, by celebrating local pride and the strong sense of community that unites Habs fans - values that mirror Hellmann's commitment to bringing people together around food.

Fans seated in the 300s are encouraged to arrive early on activation nights for a chance to claim their bow-tie and make the most of the Club 300 experience. For more information, please visit: www.hellmanns.com/ca/en/club300.html.

Media Contact: Samuel Cyr, [email protected], Edelman