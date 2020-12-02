"Our newest member, Hélène, has an impressive history being an influential practitioner and mentor, while demonstrating repeatedly her commitment to meeting the highest standards," said Daniel Granger, C.M., LLL, MBA, APR, FCPRS, presiding officer, CPRS College of Fellows. "As part of the College of Fellows, she joins some of Canada's best public relations professionals, each of whom are committed to advancing our profession and the status of the Canadian Public Relations Society."

Gagnon will be welcomed into the College by her peers during the opening ceremonies of next September's CPRS National conference, Cultivate 2021.

"Helène's values of ethics, her search for the truth, and her authenticity were the pillars of her success," said William Spurr, former president of Bombardier Transportation North America (BTNA), and one of Gagnon's five endorsers. "Having experienced and seen her capabilities in action in the toughest of times, I cannot but humbly commend Hélène Gagnon and support her candidacy to become a Fellow of the Canadian Public Relations Society."

Since 2000, the CPRS College of Fellows has recognized the achievement of members who have proven themselves as leaders in the public relations and communications profession. With this year's induction, there are currently 95 members within the College of Fellows (FCPRS), plus 10 Honorary Fellows (FCPRS(H)).

To attain Fellowship, a public relations professional must demonstrate significant contributions to both the profession and to CPRS. To be eligible, a potential Fellow must first be a member with the Society for 10 years, achieved accredited status and have at least 20 years of experience working in the field of public relations and communications management.

