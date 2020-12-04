It's available online now at HeinzKetchupPuzzle.ca for $35 (CAD) and, while the puzzle is slow, sales won't be. When it launched in the Spring, the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle sold out in under 72 hours, so consumers will have to act quickly if they want this on their wish-list.

"When we initially released the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle, Canadians couldn't get enough, and so we decided to bring it back. It's a perfect and unique gift for those HEINZ fans" says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "The slow pour of Heinz Ketchup is iconic, and the puzzle's ability to mimic that slow pour is a perfect opportunity for fans to sit back with their families and pass the time during what could be a very different holiday season."

The Heinz Ketchup Puzzle will be available for purchase at HeinzKetchupPuzzle.ca starting December 4th at 12pm ET.

Puzzle sales will be limited to one per customer, so be sure to act fast, and get ready to curl up by the fire for a long winter's night of puzzling!

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

