Over 350 participants and 15 experts join forces to accelerate the integration of ESG criteria in business

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - HEC Montréal, in partnership with Oxford University's Saïd Business School, today unveils the inaugural conference entitled ESG Revolution: Seizing Opportunities, Managing Risks and Taking Responsibility, as part of the Measuring Beyond initiative. Nearly fifteen international experts and academics, as well as opinion leaders from leading organizations, will gather at HEC Montréal's Hélène-Desmarais building to share best practices and emerging trends to equip organizations to manage sustainably and responsibly. By providing up-to-date knowledge and practical advice, this conference aims to strengthen companies' ability to meet sustainability challenges while seizing opportunities for responsible growth.

Presented by KPMG, this event marks the start of a series of three major annual conferences dedicated to this topic, with the support of HEC Montréal Executive Education.

"The Measuring Beyond initiative is designed to equip organizations with the tools they need to manage responsibly. It aims to enrich the knowledge surrounding the measurement of corporate performance on ESG factors and to translate their integration into business and corporate social responsibility objectives," points out Luciano Barin Cruz, co-leader of HEC Montréal's Sustainable Transition Office.

Developing high international standards: a solution that benefits society as a whole

Bringing together leaders from fields as diverse as energy, business, education, sustainable finance and international trade, this conference explores the challenges and opportunities associated with integrating ESG criteria into business, with a view to formulating the best strategies for successful implementation of these factors. Several themes will be addressed, including: decarbonization in Quebec and around the world, innovation as a lever for adaptation, sustainable finance and the challenges of ESG disclosure, as well as issues relating to emerging technologies, government policies and corporate strategies aimed at effectively reducing carbon emissions.

"Our recent Focus Québec study revealed that a strong majority of Quebec companies want to position themselves as green businesses. Entrepreneurs are sensitive to the sustainable prospects for value creation that an ESG-focused strategy can bring them." adds Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Regional Managing, Québec Region, KPMG in Canada.

"The collaboration between HEC Montréal and various partners, including Oxford University's Saïd Business School and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), demonstrates the commitment to developing best practices in responsible management, in Quebec and around the world. These partnerships stimulate the development of knowledge, with tangible benefits not only for companies, but for society." explains Dominique Anglade, co-leader of HEC Montréal's Sustainable Transition Office

Mobilizing scientific knowledge in energy and sustainable finance

Two HEC Montréal experts will discuss their research in the fields of energy and sustainable finance during panels. Pierre-Olivier Pineau, holder of HEC Montréal's Chair in Energy Sector Management, will present cutting-edge strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapted to Quebec companies, at the unveiling of a ground-breaking report on the subject.

Iwan Meier, holder of the HEC Montréal Chair in Sustainable Finance - created as part of Measuring Beyond - will present best practices for providing transparent and informative ESG information to meet the challenges of today's investment decisions. These exchanges will enable the audience to deepen their understanding of the challenges posed by climate change and ESG issues, as well as the business opportunities arising from them.

PROGRAM:

The ESG revolution: opportunities, risks and accountability

8:30 a.m. Opening remarks 8:45 a.m. ESG and decarbonization challenges for Quebec and the world

9:15 a.m. Embracing ESG: limits and possibilities

10:30 a.m. Shrinking your environmental footprint: strategies for Quebec businesses

11:00 a.m. Sustainable finance and the challenges of ESG reporting

11:45 a.m. Decarbonizing the economy: achievable or idealistic ?

About Measuring Beyond

HEC Montréal and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford have joined forces to create the Measuring Beyond initiative in order to help businesses improve their ESG performance and reporting. Together, they hope to encourage corporate executives and professionals to integrate ESG factors into their core strategies, give them the tools to embrace greater sustainability and accountability in their operations, and empower them to commit to the principles of transparency and responsible investing.

