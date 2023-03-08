Heather Mason-Wood appointed as President and Chief Strategy Officer of Canso Investment Counsel

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - John Carswell, CEO of Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Mason-Wood as President and Chief Strategy Officer of the company.

In her new role, Mason-Wood will be responsible for all non-investment-related activities of the firm including Strategy, Affiliates, Product Development, Finance, Legal, Human & Corporate Capital, Client Services and Securities Administration. She is one of just a few women who have reached this level in Canada's financial industry.

Mason-Wood, CFA, who joined Canso in 2003, will continue to be a Portfolio Manager and, as one of its most experienced and respected credit professionals, will continue to report to Carswell in his capacity as Chief Investment Officer.



"With more than 20 years of leadership at Canso, Heather has been instrumental in the successful growth of Canso from a team of 5 people to the nearly 60 people we have today. She has been involved in every important initiative of our company since she joined us in 2003 and has been instrumental to our success." Carswell said.

Mason-Wood has also been a strong advocate of building diversity at Canso and in Canada's finance and investment industry as a whole. "In her new position, Heather is one of the few women to reach that level in our industry across Canada. We are proud of Heather, and also proud to be part of Canso that has always valued diversity." Carswell said.

Despite the high demands of her job, Mason-Wood still finds time to give back as an influential community leader through United Way and has played a key role in Canso's many other charitable activities.

Before her appointment as President and Chief Strategy Officer, Mason-Wood served as Canso's Chief Strategy and Operating Officer. She also previously was head of Client Service and Marketing and was Chief Compliance Officer.

Before joining Canso, Mason-Wood worked at the Bank of Nova Scotia in corporate and commercial banking, risk management and other areas. She graduated from the University of Toronto in Mathematics and earned an MBA from McMaster University.

Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. was founded in 1997. It provides portfolio management services to institutional and private investors, with a strong focus on investment research and analysis. It is a private company that is owned by its investment professionals.

"At Canso, we are committed to being an independent portfolio management firm and to our very successful investment approach. Heather is key to both. " Carswell said.

