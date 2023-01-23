Multi-year partnership promotes heart-healthy habits in children and youth

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased to announce Desjardins Group as the presenting partner for Jump Rope for Heart in Canada. The multi-year partnership supports people living with heart disease and stroke by funding life-saving research, education and other supportive programming, all while teaching children the importance of developing healthy habits.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Desjardins as Jump Rope for Heart's presenting partner. During the last school year alone, more than 450,000 kids jumped their way to a healthier future, while learning about the importance of giving back," says Anne Guilfoyle, Director, Community Programs, Heart & Stroke. "Thanks to Desjardins's three-year commitment, we can continue to work with schools across Canada and encourage students to build healthy habits while fundraising to help beat heart disease and stroke."

Desjardins has been a supporter of Heart & Stroke initiatives for more than 11 years. As part of its Together for our Youth program, it dedicates $50 million a year towards empowering young people by supporting education, community participation, employment and physical and mental health. Now as the presenting partner for Jump Rope for Heart in Canada, Desjardins is building upon their own commitment of being there for children, youth and their local communities.

"Supporting and promoting active lifestyles and healthy habits amongst youth has always been a priority for Desjardins," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group. "We are proud to be enhancing our long-standing partnership with Heart & Stroke as a national sponsor of Jump Rope for Heart, and to continue to enrich the lives of young people and local communities across Canada."

Studies have shown that 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented by embracing healthy habits, including eating a healthy diet, getting active and managing stress.

"Encouraging children to stay active and have healthy habits may reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke later in life. When students participate in Jump, they will learn how to build lifelong healthy habits and get active by jumping, wheeling, dancing or whatever else gets them moving! We are so grateful to Desjardins for their support as we look forward to another successful year of Jump. Together, we can beat heart disease and stroke, one jump at a time," says Guilfoyle.

Jump Rope for Heart is Canada's leading children's health education fundraising program. Since 1981, Heart & Stroke has been partnering with schools to engage students on the importance of being physically active, eating well and learning other healthy habits. Students are encouraged to get moving in their own way and ask people to make a donation in support of Heart & Stroke. To date, Jump Rope for Heart has raised more than $428 million to fund life-saving research that will help beat heart disease and stroke.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy. heartandstroke.ca

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $408.1 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

For further information: For more information and interview requests, please contact: Averie Hunt, Communications Advisor - Brand & Fundraising, Heart & Stroke, 647-426-6864, [email protected]