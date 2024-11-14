Heart & Stroke strongly urges expanded scope of $1 billion foundation in Big Tobacco settlement

Lack of protection for future health of Canadians is a giant miss

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is advocating to expand the mandate of a foundation proposed in the Big Tobacco settlement to include prevention, awareness and smoking cessation.

Court documents show the $1 billion foundation's purpose would be limited to research for diagnosis and treatment of tobacco-related cancers and emphysema, COPD and other tobacco-related harms. But that narrow focus won't stop Big Tobacco from continuing to wreak havoc on the health of Canadians and on the healthcare system.

"When all is said and done, the victims and their heirs and the provinces will walk away with just a fraction of what was originally sought. But there is one thing we can change about this disappointing outcome," says Doug Roth, Heart & Stroke CEO. "We want this foundation to be directed toward preventing Big Tobacco from harming generations to come."

Measures focused on stopping people from taking up smoking, and initiatives to help others quit, will have the greatest impact on preventing disease and saving lives.

Following submissions in the case, Justice Morawetz released a written decision last week that, among other things, noted there are outstanding issues yet to be resolved. Heart & Stroke strongly recommends that the focus of the foundation be one of the important issues addressed before the settlement is put to a vote in December.

"Once the ink dries on this deal, Big Tobacco in Canada is protected from future claims. We have only one chance to get the foundation's purpose right," Roth says.

Tobacco use continues to be the leading preventable cause of premature death in Canada, claiming 46,000 lives annually. Despite progress, approximately 11% of Canadians aged 18 and over smoke, far from the federal goal of less than 5% by 2035. The annual cost of tobacco use in Canada is a staggering $11.2 billion.

All 10 provincial governments had filed lawsuits against the tobacco industry collectively seeking more than $500 billion in damages for tobacco-related healthcare costs caused by industry negligence, fraud, and other wrongdoing. These are the largest lawsuits in Canadian history.

Though not granted in the proposed settlement, Heart & Stroke and some other tobacco-control groups had asked for an end to all tobacco promotion and the public disclosure of all secret internal tobacco company documents, among other measures.

