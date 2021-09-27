Heart & Stroke Lottery returns with life-changing dream prizes!

Lottery proceeds support groundbreaking research in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Heart & Stroke Lottery is back and people in Ontario can win big while supporting life-saving heart disease and stroke research at the same time.

The latest round of the Heart & Stroke Lottery features over $5 million in classic prizing to be won, including two grand prizes of $1 million, and 68,000 prizes in total with one to two odds of winning. Some of the unique offerings include:

A winter adventure package that includes a Ford F-150 Platinum and two Yamaha snowmobiles





An early bird bonus prize of a luxury Malibu 23 LSV towboat, with everything you and your family needs for a memory-making day on the water





A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, a fully electric vehicle (the first time an electric vehicle has been offered in the Heart & Stroke lottery!)

"We're grateful for the strong support for the Heart & Stroke Lottery from people right across the province," says Avril Goffredo, Executive Vice President, Ontario & Nunavut. "With their help, the lottery has raised over $266 million to support our work and has funded the work of 450 research teams in hospitals, universities and research institutions across Ontario. This is exactly how, working together, with the support of so many, we will beat heart disease and stroke."

The Heart & Stroke Lottery offers people in Ontario a chance to win incredible prizes while supporting our life-saving research work, which remains critically important; heart disease and stroke are the number one killer globally, and two of the three leading causes of death in Canada. Every five minutes, someone in Canada dies from heart disease, stroke or vascular cognitive impairment.

Interview opportunities are available with previous Heart & Stroke Lottery winners across Ontario.

