Heart & Stroke cheers federal government's historic victory with passage of Canada's first national pharmacare legislation

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is celebrating today's history-making Senate vote that will pave the way for the country's first-ever national pharmacare program, applauding the affordable plan that will give 7.5 million uninsured and underinsured people access to prescription drugs for diabetes and contraception.

"Today's historic vote for pharmacare is also a vote of hope for the millions of uninsured people in Canada," says Doug Roth, Heart & Stroke CEO. "The federal government's monumental accomplishment will be recognized for generations to come. We hope pharmacare will eventually complete the key missing piece from our universal healthcare system: equal prescription drug access for all."

Heart & Stroke is asking the federal government to work quickly to expand the program in a fiscally prudent way by adding other essential medicines, including prescription drugs for heart conditions and stroke.

"It's estimated we lose up to 640 people in Canada every year to ischemic heart disease because they can't afford their medication. Every one of those deaths is preventable, and it's got to stop," Roth says. "We're asking federal government to ensure access to these essential prescription drugs for all people living in Canada."

Heart & Stroke is also asking the federal, provincial and territorial governments to quickly finalize bilateral agreements and to implement pharmacare nationally by April 2025.

Heather Evans knows what it's like to struggle to afford lifesaving medicine. After three heart attacks, Evans had to scrimp on groceries, buying cheaper options like canned soups and macaroni and cheese. At times she relied on free drug samples from the doctor at her local clinic.

"Nothing in life is guaranteed, but essential medications should be. My very life depends on it," Evans says."

