MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is very pleased with Education Minister Bernard Drainville's decision to install automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all public schools across Quebec, including primary schools, high schools, vocational training centres and adult general education centres. Installing AEDs across the province will give the public better access to defibrillation and improve the chances of survival in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest means the heart has stopped beating. These events are sudden and often unexpected medical emergencies that can happen to anyone, anywhere and at any age. According to a Heart & Stroke report published this February, approximately 60,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are happening in Canada every year – that is one every nine minutes. Unfortunately, in this situation, only one in 10 people survive.

With cardiac arrest, every second counts: survival drops significantly with every minute that passes. That's why fast action both is crucial and lifesaving.

"Doing CPR and using an AED can double the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest. Heart & Stroke is very pleased with the Quebec government's decision to install AEDs in all public schools. These are key locations for the community that are heavily frequented by the population," says Michelle Brisebois, senior vice president, Quebec at Heart & Stroke. "The strategic installation of AEDs in urban, rural and remote communities is a great initiative that will help save the lives of those who experience cardiac arrest across the province."

The Quebec government has also committed to teaching CPR and AED skills to 80% of the population beforehand. "In response to the announcement of this investment in life-saving equipment, we look forward to collaborating with the government to reach its goal," adds Brisebois.

As the leader in resuscitation in Canada, Heart & Stroke offers a wide array of training programs for healthcare professionals and the general public, including CardiacCrash™, a new interactive learning program that teaches adults and youth basic CPR and AED skills.

Immediate CPR keeps the blood pumping to keep the brain and other vital organs alive and an AED will shock the heart to help it restart. AEDs are safe and can be used by anyone, regardless of training, by following the voice prompts and they only deliver a shock if needed.

This is the second measure taken by the government since the implementation of a global AED roll-out strategy in June 2022, when the deployment of 1,000 AEDs across Quebec was announced.

