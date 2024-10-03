Heart & Stroke applauds Ontario government for initiating the province's first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) registry

The registry will make it faster and easier for Ontarians to access lifesaving defibrillators in cardiac emergencies

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke commends the Ontario government for their leadership in creating heart safe communities by announcing the province's first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) registry through the AED Foundation of Ontario. This positions Ontario as a leader in the evolution of comprehensive and coordinated heart health systems, with only a few other provinces having established a similar registry.

"We are thrilled with the establishment of an AED registrar in Ontario which will enable a better response to out of hospital cardiac arrests," says Dr. Anthony Graham, Honorary Director, Ontario Provincial Advisory Board at Heart & Stroke and cardiologist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. "Having access to a single source of AED location information for Ontario will enable everyday bystanders to save lives in emergency situations."

Cardiac arrests occur when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating, with most incidents occurring outside of a hospital and over 90% of cases resulting in death. CPR keeps the blood flowing to the brain and other vital organs, but it's an AED that restarts the heart. When used together with CPR in the first few minutes after a cardiac arrest, AEDs can restore a normal heart rhythm and dramatically improve cardiac arrest survival rates by more than 50 per cent.

The provincial registry led by the AED Foundation of Ontario will increase access to lifesaving care for people experiencing cardiac emergencies, also ensuring Ambulance Communications Officers can direct 9-1-1 callers to the nearest AEDs to aid those experiencing cardiac arrest while paramedics are enroute.

"Heart & Stroke was proud to ensure that the voices of experts and people with lived experience were embedded into consultations on this critical legislation. We thank MPP Robin Martin for her passion and leadership in driving this initiative forward and for all parties who unanimously supported this important legislation," says Dr. Lesley James, Director of Ontario Health Policy & Systems at Heart & Stroke. "We look forward to continued collaboration with the government and the AED Foundation of Ontario to ensure the successful implementation of the registry so that ultimately, more lives will be saved."

Quick Facts

Bill 141 or the Defibrillator Registration and Public Access Act, 2020 (DRPAA), was originally brought forward four years ago as a private member's bill by Robin Martin , MPP for Eglinton-Lawrence.

(DRPAA), was originally brought forward four years ago as a private member's bill by , MPP for Eglinton-Lawrence. The AED Foundation of Ontario is a non-profit agency dedicated to improving sudden cardiac arrest survival in the community and whose mission is to improve AED accessibility through a central registry and 911 integration, promote use through marketing and media, advocate through partnerships and research, and educate with simple and effective programs.

