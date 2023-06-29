QUEBEC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Chevalerie, animal rescue, the leading non-profit organization dedicated to saving horses from neglect and slaughter in Quebec, is launching their heart-rendering campaign "Hear Their Suffering". The initiative aims to raise much-needed funds to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome horses that have been victims of neglect and abuse.

Every day, innocent horses fall victim to abuse and neglect. They suffer in silence, without a voice to defend or make themselves heard. They have endured inhumane conditions, left abandoned, starved, injured, and deprived of basic care. They are in need of urgent medical care and food. Together, we can change their fate. Hear their call for help and take action NOW! By making a donation to our fundraising campaign, you play a crucial role in the fight against animal cruelty. Your financial support will help us rescue horses that are still suffering in silence and waiting for our help. Your support will also provide them with veterinary care, suitable facilities, food, and all the love they need to recover.

Every day, horses suffer in silence, without a voice to defend themselves. They are abandoned, neglected, forgotten. Chevalerie, animal rescue is committed to changing these animals' fate and providing them with a second chance at a life filled with compassion and care.

"With this campaign, we aim to raise awareness and resources to save as many horses as possible. These animals have experienced unimaginable conditions, abandoned, starved, injured, and denied basic care. We have already been able to change the destiny of over 100 animals, thanks to the support of people who believe in our work. But there are many more who need our help. This fundraising campaign is not just about money, but about giving a voice to the voiceless and ensuring their suffering does not go unnoticed." said Marc Etienne Ladouceur, Director General of Chevalerie, animal rescue. "We're their last resort and their chance at finding a loving forever home."

The organization prides itself on its rigorous rescue, rehabilitation, and transformation efforts, giving the horses a chance for a better life, irrespective of their pasts. This campaign is a call to action, urging the community to stand with them, to be the voice for these horses, and help make a lasting difference.

Funds raised from the campaign will directly contribute to providing these horses with the best possible medical care, suitable accommodation, adequate nutrition, and most importantly, a loving environment. "Every donation, no matter how big or small, is a step towards a better life for these horses," Ladouceur said.

For more information on the campaign or to make a donation, please visit www.chevalerie.ca

About Chevalerie, animal rescue:

Chevalerie, animal rescue is a non-profit organization based in Quebec dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and finding forever homes for horses who have suffered from abuse and neglect. The organization is entirely volunteer run, ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go directly to the animals.

For further information: media inquiries, interviews please contact: Marc Étienne Ladouceur, Director General, Chevalerie, animal rescue, 581-443-1244, [email protected]