Governments of Canada and Quebec reach bilateral agreement on school food

MONTREAL, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - School food programs prevent food insecurity, provide healthy meals to kids throughout the school year and foster academic success.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Bernard Drainville, Quebec's Minister of Education, announced an agreement between the Governments of Canada and Quebec under the National School Food Program, while respecting Quebec's exclusive jurisdiction in education.

Through this agreement, the Government of Canada will provide approximately $65.2 million over the next three years in federal support for the government of Quebec's school food programs. The agreement also recognizes Quebec's jurisdiction in education. This federal investment will support and improve school food services in Quebec, while providing more students in Quebec with nutritious meals and snacks while at school, giving them the best possible opportunity to learn, grow and reach their full potential.

Quotes

"Every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and reach their full potential—but that's hard to do when they're hungry. That's why we're making sure more kids in Quebec have access to healthy meals at school. It means kids can get the most out of their childhood and parents save money on grocery bills. When we invest in families, especially our kids, we're investing in a better future for all of us."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Providing healthy meals to kids is an investment in their future. In partnership with the government of Quebec, we are taking a significant step to guarantee that every student has access to quality food, which will in turn foster their learning and well-being. This agreement demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting families, easing their financial burden and providing kids with the best conditions to grow and succeed."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"School exists for kids. We have a duty to create the conditions that allow them to reach their full potential. To achieve this, we must ensure that they have the energy they need to succeed every day they are in school. That is why Quebec has more than doubled its investments in school food over the past few years. The agreement we are signing today with the Canadian government will enable us to provide meals to even more students. Good food means better concentration, greater motivation and, ultimately, better academic success!"

– Minister of Education for Quebec, Bernard Drainville

"This agreement with the Government of Quebec is an important investment in the well-being of our kids. It will foster their success This will help set them up for the future and create more markets for our hardworking farmers to provide nutritious and healthy foods—that's a win for everyone."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The government of Quebec is pleased with the signing of this agreement, which ensures that Quebec will receive its fair share of federal funding to support school food. Children's academic success starts with a healthy and balanced diet. We will continue to provide the support and services that are necessary for the growth and development of children in Quebec."

– Minister of Justice and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations for Quebec, Simon Jolin-Barrette

Quick facts

Following the recently signed agreements with Newfoundland and Labrador , Manitoba , Ontario , Prince Edward Island , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Nunavut and the Northwest Territories , Quebec is the latest government to reach an agreement with the Government of Canada to ensure children have access to nutritious school meals. The federal government will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and stakeholders to ensure every child in Canada has the food they need to reach their full potential.

and , , , , , , and the , is the latest government to reach an agreement with the Government of to ensure children have access to nutritious school meals. The federal government will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and stakeholders to ensure every child in has the food they need to reach their full potential. In 2024–2025, Quebec invested $65.1 million in school food support: $44.1 million was allocated to the "Aide alimentaire" initiative to provide breakfasts, lunches or snacks to those who need it while at school or in daycare, in 2024–2025. As part of this initiative, 2,232 schools provided food assistance, out of a total of 2,356 schools. As a result, 711,315 students out of a total of 1,018,701 students benefited from food assistance in these schools in 2023–2024. $15 million was provided to the Breakfast Club. In 2023–2024, 10.7 million meals were served to 75,848 students in 461 schools. $5.4 million was provided to La Cantine pour tous. The organization operated in 106 schools, serving at least one meal to 12,559 students throughout the 2023–2024 school year, for a total of 691,375 meals served. $600,000 was allocated to the Cree and Kativik school boards for food assistance in schools in 2024–2025.

invested in school food support: Budget 2024's investment of $1 billion over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on-reserve as well as Inuit, Métis and modern treaty and self-government agreement holders. The Government of Canada is also working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding, with more information to come.

over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on-reserve as well as Inuit, Métis and modern treaty and self-government agreement holders. The Government of is also working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding, with more information to come. In addition to the National School Food Program, the federal government launched the new School Food Infrastructure Fund in September. The Fund will deliver over $20 million to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across Canada .

to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across . Participating families with two kids in school can save $800 a year, on average. It will mean lower grocery bills for families and school meals for kids, helping them learn, grow and get the best start in life.

Associated links

Feeding the future today: Canada's National School Food Program

National School Food Policy

What We Heard Report

Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation

School Food Programs in Quebec

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Antoine de la Durantaye, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Education, [email protected]; Head of Media Relations, Ministère de l'Éducation, Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, [email protected]