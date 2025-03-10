The Governments of Canada and Alberta reach a bilateral agreement on school food

EDMONTON, AB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - School food programs ensure kids have access to nutritious meals throughout the school year, while saving families hundreds of dollars on their grocery bills.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta's Minister of Education, announced an agreement that will enhance and expand Alberta's school food programs, which currently serve approximately 58,000 kids in participating schools across the province. With this agreement, families in Alberta with two children in school can save an estimated $800 in grocery bills a year on average.

The National School Food Program is a direct investment into the middle class – helping teachers and making mornings a little easier for working families. It is also a safety net for the kids who need this support the most. As part of this agreement, the Government of Canada will invest approximately $42.2 million over the next three years. Alberta will work with school jurisdictions to maximize the impact of federal funding to feed more kids and enhance existing nutrition programs for Alberta's students. This includes serving healthier meals, ensuring adequate staff for food preparation, and purchasing needed equipment and infrastructure to support program implementation.

Building a National School Food Program that works for families is part of the federal government's commitment to make life more affordable for families across the country so they can focus on raising their kids. We're creating more middle-class jobs, building more homes, expanding affordable dental care and creating more affordable child care spots – so they can buy the things they need and save for the things they want.

Quotes

"It's simple: we want our kids to succeed, and the National School Food Program is going to help them get there. It makes sure that kids can reach their full potential on a full stomach, no matter where they live. It also helps parents save hundreds of dollars on groceries. This is a big win for families in Alberta."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"With this new partnership with the Government of Alberta, we officially have agreements with every province and territory! The value of our National School Food Program goes far beyond cafeterias and lunchrooms in schools across our country – we're building stronger communities and supporting working families by making sure that kids have the nutrition they need to succeed."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Ensuring students have access to proper nutrition is a priority for Alberta's government. No one learns well on an empty stomach, that's why we are partnering with the federal government, to feed more kids in more schools, and fund new and innovative nutrition programs."

– The Honourable Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta's Minister of Education

"Our National School Food Program will be a game-changer for Calgary families—ensuring kids get healthy meals, while easing grocery bills for hardworking parents, and supporting local farmers. Our government will continue supporting families and children by investing in programs that make life more affordable and build a stronger future for all."

– George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

Quick facts

Following the recently announced agreements with Newfoundland and Labrador , Manitoba , Ontario , Prince Edward Island , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Nunavut , the Northwest Territories , Quebec , British Columbia , the Yukon and Saskatchewan , Alberta is the latest to join forces with the Government of Canada to ensure more children have access to nutritious school meals. Through collaborative efforts with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders, we are ensuring that more children across Canada have access to the nutrition they need to reach their full potential.

This means that the federal government now has agreements under the National School Food Program with all provinces and territories.

Budget 2024's investment of $1 billion over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserve as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding, with more information to come.

over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserve as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding, with more information to come. In addition to the National School Food Program, the federal government launched the new School Food Infrastructure Fund in September. The Fund will deliver over $20 million to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across Canada .

to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across . For the 2024-25 school year, the Government of Alberta has allocated annual funding of $20 million for the School Nutrition Program to 63 public school jurisdictions and 12 public charter schools. Alberta's School Nutrition Program currently serves approximately 58,000 students in participating schools, providing a daily nutritious meal that follows the Alberta Nutrition Guidelines for Children and Youth .

The School Nutrition Program provides funding to school jurisdictions allowing them to make decisions that best support their students and families' needs, while building strong connections within the community

Associated links

