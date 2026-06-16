Healthspan by Science&Humans Makes Blood Collection Simpler and More Accessible for Canadians Seeking Insights into Their Hormone Health

New solution combines at-home blood collection with testing for key hormone markers, helping Canadians better understand their health from the comfort of home.

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Science&Humans, Canada's leading hormone health platform, has launched Healthspan by Science&Humans, Canada's first at-home blood collection solution, designed to transform the way Canadians access and experience blood testing.

Healthspan by Science&Humans is Canada's first at-home blood collection solution, helping Canadians access important health information from the comfort of home.

For decades, Canadians have had to schedule appointments, travel to clinics, wait in laboratories, and undergo uncomfortable blood draws to access important health information. These barriers can make routine testing inconvenient, intimidating, and difficult to fit into everyday life. Healthspan by Science&Humans was created to change that.

Designed around simplicity, convenience, and comfort, Healthspan by Science&Humans enables individuals to collect a blood sample at home and ship it for analysis of testosterone, free testosterone, SHBG, estradiol, and progesterone, where results are reviewed by a licensed clinician and sent back to the user within three business days. By removing common barriers to testing, Healthspan by Science&Humans makes it easier for Canadians to take a more proactive approach to managing their hormones.

"Blood testing is one of the most important tools we have for understanding our health, yet the experience has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Hira Siddiqui, Co-Founder and CPO of Science&Humans. "Healthspan by Science&Humans was created to reimagine that experience. By making blood collection simpler and more convenient, we're giving Canadians easier access to the information they need to make informed decisions about their hormone health."

How Healthspan by Science&Humans Works

Healthspan by Science&Humans combines at-home blood collection with science-backed analysis to create a more seamless testing experience.

Order Healthspan by Science&Humans: Individuals begin by ordering the blood collection solution on the Science&Humans website, where it is delivered directly to their home. Collect a Sample: Following the simple step-by-step instructions, individuals remove the adhesive backing and apply the collection device to their upper arm. Pressing the red activation button deploys a small lancet that gently pierces the skin and collects blood from the capillaries, providing a comfortable and virtually painless collection experience. Return for Analysis of Key Hormone Markers: Samples are returned for laboratory analysis using the provided packaging and return label. Access Results: Once processed, results are reviewed by a licensed clinician and sent back to the user through the Science&Humans platform within three business days. Individuals also have the option to schedule a paid consultation to discuss their results and next steps.

A Focus on Healthspan, Not Just Lifespan

The name Healthspan by Science&Humans reflects a simple but powerful idea: focusing not only on how long we live, but on how well we live. Healthspan by Science&Humans aims to help Canadians take greater ownership of their long-term hormone health and wellbeing.

The blood collection solution comes at a time when more Canadians are seeking convenient, personalized ways to better understand their health. Built on Science&Humans' commitment to expanding access to evidence-based healthcare, Healthspan by Science&Humans makes blood testing more actionable, helping Canadians to engage with their health on their own terms.

"We believe healthcare should be more accessible, more personalized, and more empowering," added Siddiqui. "Healthspan by Science&Humans represents the next step in our mission to help Canadians better understand their bodies and take control of their health through evidence-based tools and insights."

Availability

Healthspan by Science&Humans is available in Ontario for $149.00, with an introductory price of $99.00 available to the first 3,000 buyers. Availability will expand across the rest of Canada by the end of September 2026.

Canadians interested in being among the first to experience a simpler, smarter approach to blood testing can learn more about Healthspan by Science&Humans at www.scienceandhumans.com/healthspan.

About Science&Humans

Science&Humans is Canada's leading hormone health platform, dedicated to making evidence-based healthcare more accessible. Through personalized care, diagnostics, and expert-led treatment programs, Science&Humans empowers Canadians to better understand, manage, and optimize their health at every stage of life.

SOURCE Science and Humans

Media Contact: Olivia Simmonds, energi PR, [email protected]