Science&Humans Announces Michele Romanow as Investor and Brand Ambassador to Champion Women's Hormone Health in Canada

Tech entrepreneur and Dragon's Den investor partners with Science&Humans to spotlight modern hormone care

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Science&Humans, Canada's premier digital hormone health platform, today announced Michele Romanow as its 2026 brand ambassador. As one of Canada's most recognized entrepreneurs and a venture capitalist known for backing disruptive companies, Romanow, who is also an investor, will work with Science&Humans to raise awareness about the importance of modern, science-driven hormone health solutions for women.

Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and investor, partners with Science&Humans (CNW Group/Science and Humans)

From menopause and perimenopause to PCOS, endometriosis, and more, hormonal health challenges remain widely understudied and undertreated in healthcare. Through this partnership, Science&Humans and Romanow aim to help normalize these conversations and encourage women to seek evidence-based care that fits their lives.

"Women's health has been underserved and overlooked for far too long," said Michele Romanow, entrepreneur and investor. "Science&Humans is bringing innovation and transparency to hormone care in a way that empowers women to take control of their health. I'm proud to partner with a company that's challenging outdated systems and making care more accessible for women across Canada."

Science&Humans provides personalized hormone therapy through a virtual care platform that connects patients with licensed medical professionals and evidence-based clinical protocols designed to deliver individualized treatment, rather than standardized hormone prescribing.

"Science&Humans is redefining hormone care in Canada, and that requires a partner who challenges the status quo," said Hira Siddiqui, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Science&Humans. "Michele Romanow has built her career disrupting industries and backing bold ideas. We chose her because she represents the future of healthcare: informed, ambitious, and unwilling to accept outdated standards. She brings both credibility and a powerful voice to elevate women's health, helping normalize conversations that have been overlooked for far too long and empowering women to demand evidence-based care."

Together, Science&Humans and Romanow hope to create a broader cultural shift, one where women's hormone health is better understood, supported, and openly discussed.

About Science&Humans

Science&Humans is the leading hormone health platform in Canada. We use an integrative approach to hormone health, including clinical expertise, technology, and data to restore daily wellness in women and men who are struggling with symptoms related to hormone imbalance. Our outcomes-driven hormone care is tailored for individuals, employers, and healthcare partners.

SOURCE Science and Humans

Laura Andrejicka, energi PR, [email protected]