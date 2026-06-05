Science&Humans Partners with Segic to Expand Access to Specialized Hormone Health Benefits

New partnership brings comprehensive, clinician-led hormone health programs to Segic's Benefits Marketplace

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As employers face growing demand for more personalized healthcare solutions, Science&Humans, Canada's premier digital hormone health platform, announced a new partnership with Segic, a Quebec-based technology company specializing in the integrated management of employee benefits programs through a SaaS platform and third-party administration services.

Through this partnership, Science&Humans is expanding access to its full suite of virtual, clinician-led hormone health programs, now available through the Segic Benefits Marketplace. This integration enables employers, brokers, and plan sponsors to seamlessly incorporate specialized hormone health services into modern employee benefits offerings.

Segic's platform is designed to simplify benefits administration while expanding access to flexible, modular, and personalized health and wellness solutions. By adding Science&Humans to its ecosystem, Segic continues its mission of delivering more flexible, accessible, and connected employee benefits solutions tailored to the evolving needs of employers and their employees, moving beyond traditional one-size-fits-all models and helping address longstanding gaps in care.

"Hormone health remains one of the most overlooked and underserved areas in both healthcare and employer benefits," said Aftab Pashaw, Co-Founder and CEO of Science&Humans. "Too often, care is fragmented, reactive, and difficult to access. We built Science&Humans to change that, with an integrated, clinician-led model that focuses on root causes and long-term outcomes. Partnering with Segic allows us to scale that impact and make specialized hormone care accessible to more employees through modern benefits programs."

Employers using the Segic marketplace can now offer employees access to Science&Humans' comprehensive digital care programs, including:

General hormone health and early reproductive care (PMOS (formerly PCOS), PMDD, fertility, and more)

Perimenopause and menopause support

Metabolic health and weight management

Andropause and men's hormone health

Care is delivered through a digital platform that combines diagnostics, virtual consultations, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing clinical support. This integrative approach also includes wellness coaching with lifestyle and nutrition recommendations, helping address longstanding gaps in traditional healthcare, including fragmented services, long wait times, and limited continuity of care.

"This partnership reflects the continued evolution of the benefits landscape toward more personalized and connected health solutions," said Danny Boulanger, President & CEO of Segic. "Science&Humans brings a unique and much-needed focus on hormone health, and we're proud to expand access to these services through our Benefits marketplace."

This collaboration reflects growing demand for personalized and outcome-driven healthcare within employer-sponsored benefits, while giving brokers and plan sponsors greater flexibility to address unmet health needs and support employee wellbeing across life stages and genders.

About Science&Humans

Science&Humans is Canada's leading hormone health platform. The company uses an integrative approach combining clinical expertise, technology, and data to restore daily wellness for individuals experiencing symptoms related to hormone imbalance. Its outcomes-driven care model is designed for individuals, employers, and healthcare partners.

About Segic

Segic is a Quebec-based technology company specializing in the integrated management of employee benefits programs. Through its SaaS platform, third-party administration services (TPA & TPP), and Benefits Marketplace, Segic simplifies the administration of mandatory, voluntary, and complementary benefits programs while providing access to a flexible ecosystem of health, wellness, insurance, and financial solutions. Its technology enables employers, advisors, and partners to deliver a modern, connected experience tailored to the evolving needs of organizations and their employees.

SOURCE Science and Humans

Media Contact: Laura Andrejicka, energi PR, [email protected]