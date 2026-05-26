Who Am I? Nearly 6 in 10 Canadian Women Say Hormonal Changes Are Reshaping Their Sense of Self

Leger survey reveals the emotional toll of hormone health, as many women report feeling unsupported, underinformed, and isolated in their experiences.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Hormonal health is shaping more than physical wellbeing for Canadian women; it's affecting identity, confidence, relationships, and how women see themselves. A new national Leger survey commissioned by Science&Humans, a leading Canadian hormone health platform, found that nearly 6 in 10 women (59%) say hormonal changes have impacted their sense of identity, revealing the emotional and psychological toll of hormone health that many say remains overlooked and misunderstood.

Science&Humans’ “Who Am I?” campaign, featuring Michele Romanow, encourages more open conversations around women’s hormone health. (CNW Group/Science and Humans)

The findings are at the centre of "Who Am I?", a national awareness campaign from Science&Humans featuring Michele Romanow, one of Canada's most recognized tech entrepreneurs, investor, and brand ambassador for the company. The campaign aims to challenge stigma surrounding hormone health, encourage more open conversations, and empower women to seek answers and support during major hormonal transitions throughout their lives.

The survey results also suggest these experiences begin early in life, with 43% of women aged 18–24 saying their teenage years were when they felt most unsure of their identity due to hormonal changes.

For many women, the experience of navigating hormonal changes is compounded by feeling dismissed or unsupported within the healthcare system. The survey reveals a significant gap between what women experience and the support they receive:

52% of women say they've faced barriers seeking hormone care

41% say feeling dismissed or unheard makes it harder to speak openly with healthcare providers

29% were told their symptoms were simply 'normal aging'

32% say they are not informed about how hormones impact their health

More than 8 in 10 women (81%) believe healthcare providers need better training and resources in hormone health

"Too many women are made to feel like they just have to tolerate symptoms that are affecting every aspect of their lives," said Michele Romanow. "Hormonal changes can impact energy, mood, confidence, relationships, and even your sense of self, yet so many women still feel isolated in those experiences. The goal of this campaign is to make these conversations more visible, more informed, and ultimately less stigmatized."

From adolescence and PCOS to perimenopause and menopause, many women continue navigating hormone-related changes that affect not only their health but also their confidence and sense of self across different life stages. Many of these experiences remain frequently misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or inadequately treated within the healthcare system.

"These findings reinforce just how deeply hormone health can affect women emotionally, mentally, and physically," said Hira Siddiqui, co-founder of Science&Humans. "We chose Michele Romanow to lead this campaign because she reflects the reality so many women are living -- balancing demanding careers, motherhood, and the pressures of everyday life while navigating their own hormone health journey. Michele represents what midlife can look like when women feel supported: strong, vibrant, and empowered."

By bringing visibility to the experiences many women have historically endured in silence, and providing clinical, data-driven insight into hormone health, Science&Humans hopes to reshape the national conversation around hormone care and advocate for more informed, compassionate support.

Survey Methodology

The Leger survey was conducted online between April 24–26, 2026, among a representative sample of 698 Canadian women aged 18+. A probability sample of this size would have a margin of error no greater than ±3.7%.

About Science&Humans

Science&Humans is the leading hormone health platform in Canada. We use an integrative approach to hormone health, including clinical expertise, technology, and data to restore daily wellness in women and men who are struggling with symptoms related to hormone imbalance. Our outcomes-driven hormone care is tailored for individuals, employers, and healthcare partners. scienceandhumans.com

SOURCE Science and Humans

Media Contact: Olivia Simmonds, energi PR, [email protected]