Healthcare Union to Give Away Over 10,000 Turkeys to Frontline Healthcare Workers this Weekend

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, the union representing over 60,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario, will be giving out over 10,000 turkeys across over 30 locations in Ontario on December 19 and 20 to frontline healthcare workers.

"This will be a different type of holiday season for everyone, but especially for our frontline healthcare workers who have gone through so much in 2020," said SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart. "We know that many healthcare workers have been forced off work due to COVID-19 or had their hours reduced due to only being allowed to work one job. For those workers, this may be the only way they're able to put a turkey on their table this holiday. We are so appreciative of the work our healthcare heroes have done this year, and this is just one of the ways we are showing them our appreciation."

SEIU Healthcare members were asked to pre-register for their turkey in early December and were sent their exclusive pickup location earlier this week. Social distancing measures will be practiced and enforced at all pickup locations, which are various grocery stores across the province.

We invite the media to join us at our Scarborough location for the start of the giveaway:

When: Saturday, December 19, 2020

Where: Real Canadian Superstore, 1755 Brimley Rd, Toronto, Ontario

When: 10 a.m.

Turkeys will be given out across the province. If you wish to cover a different location, please contact Corey Johnson using the details below.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

