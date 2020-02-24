Health Minister Patty Hajdu tables Canada Health Act Annual Report in Parliament

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Health Act provides the critical foundation for the Canadian health care system—a system that is a source of pride for Canadians. The Act is not simply a piece of legislation; it ensures all Canadians have access to medically necessary health care services based on their health need, not their ability or willingness to pay.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, tabled the 2018-2019 Canada Health Act Annual Report in Parliament. The report provides Canadians with an update on federal administration of the Act and a clear picture of how public health care insurance plans across the country operate. The report is developed by the federal government in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, and provides information on the extent to which provincial and territorial health care insurance plans have fulfilled the requirements of the Act.

Quotes

"I am honoured to present this year's Canada Health Act Annual Report, which highlights new initiatives put in place to eliminate patient charges for medically necessary diagnostic services. Working with the provinces and territories, we will continue to ensure that all Canadians have equitable access to health care services based on their need, not on their ability to pay."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

Quick facts:

The Canada Health Act was passed in 1984 with the unanimous support of Parliament. More than 35 years later, its principles continue to set national standards for publicly insured health care services.

was passed in 1984 with the unanimous support of Parliament. More than 35 years later, its principles continue to set national standards for publicly insured health care services. The new Diagnostic Services Policy will come into effect in April 2020 . This policy aims to eliminate patient charges for medically necessary diagnostic services, such as MRI and CT scans whether they are provided in a hospital or a public or private clinic.

. This policy aims to eliminate patient charges for medically necessary diagnostic services, such as MRI and CT scans whether they are provided in a hospital or a public or private clinic. The new Reimbursement Policy provides an incentive for provinces and territories to eliminate patient charges. The first deductions eligible for a reimbursement under this policy were those taken in March 2018 . This year's annual report contains action plans under the Reimbursement Policy and, for the first time, provincial and territorial financial statements of extra-billing and user charges.

. This year's annual report contains action plans under the Reimbursement Policy and, for the first time, provincial and territorial financial statements of extra-billing and user charges. If a province or territory permits extra-billing or user charges, a mandatory dollar-for-dollar deduction must be taken from the jurisdiction's federal cash transfer. The following deductions were made in March 2019 in respect of patient charges that occurred in 2016-2017:

in respect of patient charges that occurred in 2016-2017: Newfoundland and Labrador's Canada Health Transfer (CHT) payment was deducted $1,349 in respect of user charges for insured health services provided by an enrolled physician at a private ophthalmological clinic;

and Canada Health Transfer (CHT) payment was deducted in respect of user charges for insured health services provided by an enrolled physician at a private ophthalmological clinic;

Quebec's CHT payment was deducted $8,256,024 based on the amount of patient charges confirmed by the Quebec Ministry of Health. Given the province had already taken action and eliminated these charges, under the Reimbursement Policy, Quebec received an immediate reimbursement in the same amount; and

CHT payment was deducted based on the amount of patient charges confirmed by the Quebec Ministry of Health. Given the province had already taken action and eliminated these charges, under the Reimbursement Policy, received an immediate reimbursement in the same amount; and

British Columbia's CHT payment was deducted $16,177,259 . This deduction was based on the findings resulting from the Health Canada and British Columbia audit agreement, which had the province audit select private clinics, as well as publicly available evidence of $4.7 million of patient charges at Cambie Surgery Centre.

Associated Links

Canada Health Act

Backgrounder: New Canada Health Act Initiatives (August 2018)

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Cole Davidson, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]