Health Canada unveils Canada's Food Guide Snapshot in nine Indigenous languages

To make Canada's Food Guide more accessible to Indigenous Peoples, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, today announced the translation of Canada's new Food Guide Snapshot (the new image of the Guide) into nine Indigenous languages: Dene, Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut (Baffin), Inuktitut (Nunatsiavut), Inuktitut (Nunavik), Michif, Ojibwe, Oji-Cree and Plains Cree.

The languages reflect those most commonly spoken by Indigenous Peoples across Canada, the official languages of the Government of Nunavut, as well as recommendations from National Representatives of Indigenous Peoples and Nations.

Canada's Food Guide was developed to be relevant to all Canadians and inclusive of the 1.6 million Indigenous Peoples living across Canada. Providing the Snapshot in Indigenous languages will help bring healthy eating messages to many Indigenous communities.

As part of reconciliation, the Government of Canada acknowledges that program and policy-making must support self-determination, as well as recognize the distinct nature and lived experience of First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation. Health Canada and Indigenous Services Canada are committed to working with First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation to support the development of healthy eating tools that meet their distinct needs.

Canada's Food Guide highlights healthy recipes and cooking methods from diverse cultural backgrounds. The various Food Guide tools and resources offer opportunities to communicate culturally relevant examples of healthy meals.

Canada's Food Guide is an integral part of the Healthy Eating Strategy, which aims to make the healthier choice the easier choice for all Canadians. The Guide recognizes that nutritious foods can reflect cultural preference and food traditions.

Quotes

"Canada's new Food Guide was developed to be relevant to all Canadians. Today, I am pleased to announce the translation of Canada's Food Guide Snapshot into nine Indigenous languages. These translations make the Guide and its principles accessible to more people."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

"In 2019, the United Nations Year of Indigenous Languages, I am pleased to support the launch of Canada's Food Guide Snapshot in nine Indigenous languages. This will contribute to the availability of healthy eating tools for Indigenous Peoples while recognizing the importance of language and culture to overall health."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Minister of Indigenous Services

"ITK is pleased that Canada's new Food Guide is now available in Inuktut. Availability of the Food Guide in four Inuktut dialects is a key means of ensuring access to this guidance across Inuit Nunangat. We look forward to continuing our work with Health Canada and Indigenous Services Canada to develop Inuit-specific healthy eating tools to complement the new Food Guide."

Natan Obed

President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"Language and culture are at the heart of the Métis Nation. Along with the Indigenous Language legislation, having Canada's Food Guide now available in Michif is another welcome step forward in recognizing our unique Michif language and culture in Canada, and in its revitalization."

Clément Chartier

President, Métis National Council

Quick Facts

In addition to Canada's two official languages, Canada's Food Guide Snapshot is now available in 26 other languages (9 Indigenous and 17 multicultural).

two official languages, Food Guide Snapshot is now available in 26 other languages (9 Indigenous and 17 multicultural). Indigenous: Dene, Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut (Baffin), Inuktitut (Nunatsiavut), Inuktitut (Nunavik), Michif, Ojibwe, Oji-Cree and Plains Cree.



Multicultural: Arabic, Farsi, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Simplified Chinese (Mandarin), Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil, Traditional Chinese, Urdu and Vietnamese.

Since the launch in January 2019 , there have been more than 220,000 downloads of the Snapshot, and almost 3 million visits to the healthy eating tips and resources.

, there have been more than 220,000 downloads of the Snapshot, and almost 3 million visits to the healthy eating tips and resources. Recognizing the benefits of cultural preferences and food traditions, Canada's Food Guide provides a suite of healthy eating resources, including diverse recipes.

Associated Links

Health Canada Unveils Canada's Food Guide Snapshot in 17 multicultural languages

Canada's Food Guide Snapshot – Other languages

Canada's Food Guide

Backgrounder: The science behind the new Food Guide

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709