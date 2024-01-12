The 2023 Canadian Cannabis Survey provides important insights into Canadians' knowledge, attitudes and behaviours on cannabis use

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Health Canada published the results of the 2023 Canadian Cannabis Survey (CCS). The data was collected from May 2 to July 20, 2023. This is the seventh cycle of the Canadian Cannabis Survey, which Health Canada has conducted every year since 2017.

The Government of Canada collects data to better understand how Canadians view and use cannabis. Through the collection of this data, we can better monitor Canada's national framework for controlling the production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis under the Cannabis Act.

Key findings from the 2023 Canadian Cannabis Survey include:

There was no clear trend for past 12-month cannabis use among youth age 16-19. In 2023, 43% of youth reported using cannabis at least once in the past 12 months, an increase compared to 2022 and 2018 (which had rates of 37% and 36% respectively). However, this rate was similar to that in 2019 and 2020 (44% each year).

Overall, the proportion of respondents who use cannabis and reported daily or almost daily use has been stable since 2018 (approximately 25%), including among youth (approximately 20%).

The percentage of Canadians who use cannabis classified as 'at high risk' of developing problems from cannabis use has remained stable since 2018 (approximately 3%).

The proportion of Canadians smoking cannabis continued to decline. However, in 2023, smoking remains the most common method of consuming cannabis (63%), followed by eating (52%) and vapourizing with a vape pen or e-cigarette (33%).

The number of respondents reporting a legal source as their usual source of cannabis has increased to 73 % in 2023 from 37% in 2019 with legal storefronts being the most common source since 2019. A smaller proportion reporting accessing cannabis through illegal sources compared to 2019.

Among those who used cannabis, driving after recent use decreased between 2018 (27%) and 2021 (16%), and has remained unchanged since then.

The results from the Canadian Cannabis Survey will help Health Canada better understand habits and behaviours relative to cannabis use over time and will support the development of policy and program initiatives, including public education and awareness activities. The data from the survey will also help to inform the legislative review of the Cannabis Act, which is being led by an independent expert panel.

Quick Facts

The 2023 CCS results are based on online responses from approximately 11,690 respondents aged 16 years of age and older across all provinces and territories.

Data was collected across seven themes: knowledge, attitudes and opinions; cannabis use and products used; sources and purchasing; assessment of higher-risk cannabis use; accidental consumption and adverse reactions; driving and cannabis, and; cannabis for medical purposes.

In addition, the 2023 survey collected data on new topics, including: reporting and occurrence of adverse reactions; how people identify legal sources of cannabis; knowledge of requirements for cannabis packaging, and; an alternative assessment tool to measure harmful cannabis use.



