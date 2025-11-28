MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On November 24, 2025, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced that close to six million Canadians are now covered under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). Today, Eric St-Pierre, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, highlighted that in Québec, over 1.6 million people are now covered under the Plan, and more than 955,000 people have already received care from participating providers. The CDCP is making life more affordable by saving eligible Canadians an average of $800 per year on their oral health care services.

Minister Michel also announced more than $35 million over three years for 30 projects under the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF). This includes nearly $400,000 for one project in Québec to date. This project will improve training for dental students by allowing them to obtain the hands-on experience they need to provide care to Canadians across the country while strengthening efforts to improve access to care.

Currently, more than 27,000 oral health providers are participating in the CDCP by offering a wide range of services such as cleanings, fillings and dentures, representing close to 100% of active providers in Canada.

For some CDCP members, it is their first time seeing an oral health provider in decades. Without access to dental care, many people visit the emergency rooms for dental issues, which could be treated in a dental office. By providing better access to care, the CDCP is helping to ease pressure on Canada's health care system.

Quote

"Thanks to the CDCP Canadians are now receiving the preventive care they need, and this program is only possible because of the commitment and participation of almost all oral providers across the country. Our support to new training projects will not only empower the next generation of oral health professionals, but also contribute to lower costs for families."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadians now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada--one person at a time. Apply today at Canada.ca/dental and join the growing number of Canadians already benefiting from this essential support."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Reaching these milestones in the Canadian Dental Care Plan is a meaningful step forward for communities in eastern Montréal and across Québec. In Honoré-Mercier alone, more than 23,000 residents are now enrolled in the Plan, providing essential access for thousands of families. With the support from the Oral Health Access Fund, we are expanding essential services and helping more people access the oral health care they need, making a real difference in the lives of Canadians now and for the years to come."

Eric St-Pierre

Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Québec

Quick Facts

$397,000 will be allocated to McGill University to reinforce student hands on training by covering part of the costs for CDCP members and underserved populations.

All eligible Canadians can apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must:

Not have access to dental insurance



Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable)



Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000



Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

Close to 100% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

Announced in Budget 2023, the OHAF is a grants and contributions program led by Health Canada and designed to complement the CDCP. The fund aims to expand access to oral health care by supporting projects that reduce or remove barriers to accessing oral health care for targeted populations.

