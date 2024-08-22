OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - There are growing concerns that the popularity of new and emerging Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs) is leading to recreational use by people who do not smoke, and, in particular, youth under 18 years of age.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, is announcing that Health Canada is introducing new measures for NRTs through a Ministerial Order to reduce the appeal of, access to, and use of these products by young people for recreational purposes, ensuring access is restricted to adults who use these products to help them quit smoking.

The Order introduces new measures that will:

Prohibit advertising or promotion, including labelling and packaging, that could be appealing to youth.

Require NRTs in new and emerging formats, such as nicotine pouches, to be sold only by a pharmacist or an individual working under the supervision of a pharmacist, and to be kept behind the pharmacy counter.

Prohibit NRTs in new and emerging formats, such as nicotine pouches, from being sold with flavours other than mint or menthol.

Require a front of package nicotine addiction warning, as well as a clear indication of the intended use as a smoking cessation aid for adults trying to quit smoking.

Require manufacturers to submit mock-ups of labels and packages for all new or amended NRT licenses to ensure no youth appeal.

For adults who smoke and are trying to quit, smoking cessation aids, such as nicotine gums, lozenges, sprays and inhalers, which have an established history of appropriate use, will continue to be available in a wide range of retail locations, with a variety of flavours.

Nicotine is a powerfully addictive substance, and youth are especially vulnerable to its negative effects, which include harming the part of the brain that controls mood, learning, and attention. Even using small amounts of nicotine may increase the risk of developing a dependence in the future, since youth can become dependent at lower levels of exposure than adults.

NRTs are regulated as drugs under the Food and Drugs Act. All NRTs must be approved by Health Canada and carry an approved health claim to be legally sold in Canada.

Quotes

"Stronger measures are needed to protect youth from the harmful effects of nicotine and stop dependency before it starts. The action our government is taking will keep these products available for adults who need them to quit smoking while making sure they don't get into the hands of youth for recreational use."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Our priority is protecting the health and safety of Canadians, especially younger Canadians. We know that smoking cessation products play an important role in helping adults quit smoking, but we need to make sure these products are doing as they are intended. We're taking action today to do just that, while protecting youth and non-smokers from the harmful effects of nicotine."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts:

Tobacco use is responsible for over 45,000 preventable deaths in Canada each year.

each year. Excessive amounts of nicotine can cause overdose or acute poisoning, which can lead to respiratory failure and death.

In the U.S., the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that nicotine pouches were a popular nicotine product among middle school and high school students, and such products were the most used behind e-cigarettes, cigarettes, and cigars.

The growing popularity of nicotine pouches within the U.S. may also have a significant impact on the awareness of and interest in using these products among youth in Canada , for example through exposure via social media platforms and other forms of media.

