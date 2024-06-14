Helping community-based hubs support the wellbeing of young people

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Young people across Canada are struggling with their mental health and it's crucial that they have timely access to appropriate services and supports in the communities where they live.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, launched a national call for proposals to develop a collaboration centre to strengthen Integrated Youth Services (IYS) across Canada. The submission deadline is July 12, 2024.

IYS hubs are "one-stop-shops" that young people aged 12 to 25 can access for a range of services and supports, including mental health counselling, addiction services, primary care, peer and family supports, and more ─ offered in-person or virtually.

The creation of the IYS collaboration centre will:

Strengthen the capacity of community-based hubs to meet the needs of young people;

Bring together IYS networks across Canada , including the Indigenous IYS Network, to promote collaboration and alignment across all provinces and territories;

, including the Indigenous IYS Network, to promote collaboration and alignment across all provinces and territories; Improve services by leveraging sector expertise and applying lessons learned through continuous evaluation and feedback; and,

Enhance equitable access to IYS across Canada .

In addition, the collaboration centre will support efforts to better meet the needs of equity-deserving youth and youth living in rural and remote communities.

Community-based care offered by IYS hubs can help lessen the burden on overcrowded hospital emergency rooms. Strengthening the implementation of IYS has the potential to transform our healthcare system for youth by reducing barriers to care, increasing opportunities for early intervention upon signs of distress, and making the system easier to navigate by bringing resources together.

The IYS collaboration centre complements other federal investments that seek to set young people up for success. This includes proposed Budget 2024 investments for a Youth Mental Health Fund as well as Kids Help Phone – initiatives that would help ensure that young people have access to support when and where they need it. Similarly, if you are thinking about suicide or worried that someone you know may be thinking about suicide, you can call or text 9-8-8 for support in English or French, 24/7/365.

"The past few years have been extremely difficult for many Canadians – particularly for young people. But no one has to struggle alone. Through investments and initiatives like the Integrated Youth Services collaboration centre, we're making it easier for young people to access help faster and in a way that meets them where they are. By strengthening IYS, we're helping make sure that younger generations across Canada are supported and equipped to cope with difficulties, overcome challenges and thrive."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Early intervention is important given that almost two thirds of mental health disorders emerge before the age of 25, and nearly half do before 18.

As part of this opportunity, the Government of Canada will make up to $15 million available over five years to support the development of the IYS collaboration centre and its activities.

will make up to available over five years to support the development of the IYS collaboration centre and its activities. The Government of Canada , through its Working Together to Improve Health Care for Canadians Plan, is also investing close to $200 billion over 10 years to improve health services across the country. This includes $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories. Within this funding, $25 billion is for tailored bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to support work within shared priority areas including increasing access to mental health and substance use supports.

, through its Working Together to Improve Health Care for Canadians Plan, is also investing close to over 10 years to improve health services across the country. This includes in new funding for provinces and territories. Within this funding, is for tailored bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to support work within shared priority areas including increasing access to mental health and substance use supports. The IYS collaboration centre will complement other IYS initiatives, including the IYS-Net initiative led by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and partners, including the Graham Boeckh Foundation.

Dedicated funding for the IYS collaboration centre will flow through the Health Care Policy and Strategies Program. The program is not accepting proposals for other projects at this time.

