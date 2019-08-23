Health Canada announces micro-grant fund for official language minority communities

Funding will support community-based initiatives that address the psychological and social aspects of palliative care

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Access to palliative and end-of-life care is important for all Canadians. This includes people living in official language minority communities, which are French-speaking communities outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec. Palliative care can provide much-needed support to individuals nearing end of life, and to their families and caregivers, during a very difficult time. Today's investment will help members of official language minority communities live out their lives in comfort and with dignity.

Health Canada has launched a three-year, $300,000 micro-grant fund to support community-based initiatives that address the psychological and social aspects of palliative care. Under this fund, Canadians 16 years of age and over, not-for-profit organizations and community-based organizations can apply for a micro-grant of up to $1,000 to deliver initiatives in official language minority communities.

The goal is to engage, support and inspire individuals and community-based organizations to foster "compassionate communities" in official language minority communities across Canada. The compassionate community concept is based on the premise that people close to someone at end of life—including friends, neighbours and colleagues—need support before, during and following the death of a loved one.

Eligible activities could include workshops, group discussions or the development of tools and resources.

Visit Health Canada's website for more information on how to apply.

"Our Government is committed to addressing the challenges facing official language minority communities across Canada. This funding will help create compassionate and supportive environments that empower individuals to help their family, friends, neighbours and others they care about when faced with death, dying, loss or grief."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

Health Canada's Official Languages Health Program (OLHP) aims to improve access to health services for official language minority communities.

Official Languages Health Program (OLHP) aims to improve access to health services for official language minority communities. The funding is part of the Government of Canada's Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023, an initiative that totals more than $2.6 billion to promote linguistic duality and the vitality of official language minority communities.

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023, an initiative that totals more than to promote linguistic duality and the vitality of official language minority communities. Applications for micro-grants will be processed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are fully expended in each fiscal year, provided applicants meet all funding priority and eligibility requirements for this call for proposals.

As a funding requirement, micro-grant recipients must post their project results on a popular social media platform within 30 days of the completion of their project. This will encourage community discussion around innovative approaches and activities for supporting individuals and loved ones facing end-of-life challenges, and enable other Canadians to find, share and draw inspiration from funded activities.

