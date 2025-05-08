MONTREAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted the 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, is enhancing its winter program with the addition of a new non-stop route between Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) and Guyana's capital, Georgetown (GEO). This service will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from December 16, 2025, to April 24, 2026.

"With this new route, we are expanding our presence in South America while optimizing the use of our aircraft," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "This addition meets a strong demand from the Guyanese diaspora in Canada, while also tapping into a growing market and a leisure clientele curious to discover new destinations."

The flights, launched in consultation with the Guyanese and Canadian authorities and subject to regulatory approvals, will be available for booking within the next few days.

Air Transat will operate the new route with the A321LR, an aircraft renowned for its efficiency. Featuring ergonomic cabins and an advanced inflight entertainment system, the A321LR offers passengers a comfortable and pleasant flight experience. It is also equipped with Club Class seats, so passengers can enjoy a premium experience as they travel to their destination.

Details of Air Transat's full winter 2025-2026 program will be announced soon.

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

