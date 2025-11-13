MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, is expanding its 2026 summer program with two new non-stop routes from Montreal to: Dakar (DSS), Senegal, and Reykjavik (KEF), Iceland. The airline is also increasing the frequency of its flights to Valencia (VLC), Spain, due to the popularity of this destination, which was launched in the summer of 2025.

"We are proud to be the only Canadian airline connecting Canada to Sub-Saharan Africa," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "This new flight between Montreal and Dakar responds to a strong connection: that of the Senegalese diaspora in Quebec and travellers eager to discover Senegal's rich culture. By offering this non-stop route, we are making travel easier for those who, until now, had to take long layovers in Europe. We are also bringing together two open, warm, and welcoming cultures."

The exclusive service to Dakar will be offered from June 17 to October 21, 2026, with two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This responds to strong demand from the Senegalese diaspora and paves the way for booming cultural and beach tourism.

Flights to Reykjavik will be available from June 16 to September 27, 2026, with up to two flights per week on Tuesdays and Sundays. This allows passengers to experience Iceland's spectacular landscapes, hot springs, and outdoor activities.

Finally, from June 16 to September 8, 2026, Air Transat will add an extra flight to its route to Valencia. During this period, the airline will operate the route twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. This increase responds to the growing popularity of this Mediterranean destination, which was introduced last summer.

With over 45 international destinations now on the summer 2026 schedule and more to come, Air Transat continues its mission to offer travel enthusiasts a world of discovery, supported by the flexibility of its Airbus fleet and nearly 40 years of expertise in air transportation.

