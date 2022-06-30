HBC Logistics warehouse workers ratify new contract

The more than 330 warehouse workers, members of Unifor Local 40, process online orders from across the country for Canada's flagship retailer The Bay at the HBC Logistics e-commerce facility in Scarborough, Ontario.

"The bargaining committee would never have been able to achieve what we achieved if not for the solidarity demonstrated on the picket line from these members," said Unifor Local 40 Vice-President Dwayne Gunness.

The new three-year contract contains wage increases each year for a total increase of 13.3% over the lifetime of the agreement in addition to up to $1,500 in retro pay per worker.

"As workplaces return to pre-pandemic conditions workers across warehousing and other sectors are re-evaluating, and in many cases, such as the HBC Logistics workers, are justifiably demanding more," said Unifor Assistant to the National President Len Poirier.

Highlights of the new collective agreement include:

Wage increases for all members

Retro wage payment of $1,500 per worker

per worker Total pay increase of 13.3% over lifetime of agreement (not including retro pay)

Maintains employee benefit contribution at 2017 rate

New language to guarantee right to participate in discussions on new technology

As the union for warehouse workers, Unifor's 'Warehouse Workers Unite' campaign gives voice to workers to improve working conditions in warehousing, distribution and logistics facilities across the country.

