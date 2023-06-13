C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Seventy nine percent of Canadians with a financial plan say it has helped them cope with the current economic environment financially

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians appear to be taking greater control of their financial situation in response to the economy, based on the most recent results of Manulife Bank's Financial Health Survey.

"In April 2023, we took the pulse of Canadians and it's clear that they are taking greater control of their finances in the face of challenging economic times. The research revealed that most Canadians who have a financial plan feel like it has helped them improve their ability to cope with the current economic environment both mentally (75%) and financially (79%)," said Lysa Fitzgerald, Vice President of Sales, Manulife Bank.

As many as three in five Canadians admit they would have no financial plan if it was not for their advisor (61%) or believe that their mental health has improved, thanks to their advisor (59%) and think they are better off financially than they were prior to retaining the services of their financial advisor (68%).

Generational Shifts

While Millennials and Gen Xers are the most likely to feel worried about affordability in Canada, Baby Boomers to Gen Z are all feeling the squeeze when it comes to rising costs of living and mortgage rates. Many advisors are pointing to flexible and wholistic mortgage solutions to help keep cashflow available while locking in rates to consolidate debt in lower-interest holdings.

Of those who have an advisor, Boomers are most likely to feel as though they are receiving good financial advice. Gen Z is most likely to think their financial advisor turns financial negatives into financial positives.

"Canadians from all generations are reporting that spending levels are outpacing their income. We want to expand access to detailed planning, professional support, and financial tools to help people meet their savings and investment goals," added Ms. Fitzgerald.

About the Manulife Bank of Canada Financial Health Survey

Now in its sixth year, the Manulife Bank of Canada poll surveyed 2,002 Canadians in all provinces between ages 20 to 69 with household income of more than $44,000. The survey was conducted online by Ipsos between April 14th to 20th, 2023. National results were weighted by gender, age, region, and education. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.5 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults between the ages of 20 to 69 been surveyed.

