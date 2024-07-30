Have Your Say on Regulatory Initiatives

Public comments invited

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on three regulatory initiatives:

Indigenous Impact Assessment Co-Administration Agreement Regulations

A discussion paper that explores potential benefits and limitations of co-administration agreements. It was co-developed by IAAC and a Circle of Experts made up of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, and experts recommended by Indigenous individuals and organizations. The discussion paper is meant to open the national conversation about co-administration agreements and the input received will inform next steps towards the co-development of a policy and regulatory framework for Indigenous co-administration agreements.

The comment period for this initiative starts July 30 and ends October 28, 2024 .

Review of the Physical Activities Regulations

A discussion paper on the Project List review is published for public comment. The review aims to ensure the Project List continues to focus federal impact assessment on projects with the greatest potential for adverse environmental effects in areas of federal jurisdiction, and where federal assessment adds value beyond federal regulatory oversight and provincial processes.

The comment period for this initiative starts July 30 and ends September 27, 2024 .

Amendments to the Designated Classes of Projects Order

Proposed amendments to the Designated Classes of Projects Order for non-designated projects on federal lands and outside Canada are published for public comment. This Ministerial Order exempts classes of projects that will cause only insignificant adverse environmental effects from requirements for an environmental effects determination under sections 82 and 83 of the Impact Assessment Act.

The comment period for this initiative starts July 27 and ends October 10, 2024 .

How can I provide comments?

For more information on these initiatives and how to provide comments on each of them, visit IAAC's webpage.

