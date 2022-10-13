TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is launching public consultation on its proposed 2023-24 Statement of Priorities and budget.

Consultation is an essential part of FSRA's commitment to transparency and accountability. This ensures that FSRA's plans for the upcoming fiscal year reflects stakeholder feedback.

FSRA's proposed priorities continue to focus on fostering principles-based regulation, while delivering on outcomes that ensure consumer protection, support innovation and effectively address emerging risks and supervision in the sectors it regulates.

The Statement of Priorities and budget will form the core of FSRA's Annual Business Plan. FSRA will then submit to the Minister of Finance for approval.

FSRA is now seeking feedback on its proposed 2023-24 Statement of Priorities and budget. The consultation will close on November 11, 2022.

