Hasbro Canada Donates 5,000 SCRABBLE Board Games to the Montreal Community Cares Foundation

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - To mark the season of giving, Hasbro Canada has donated 5,000 French SCRABBLE Board Games valued at more than $140,000 to the Montreal Community Cares Foundation's 'Cares and Shares' Holiday Program.

"Hasbro is honoured to partner with a non-profit organization such as Montreal Community Cares Foundation to spread joy to children and families in underserved communities during the holiday season," said Greg Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing for Hasbro Canada. "By donating these Games, Hasbro is helping to foster learning, growth, and positive memories. Hasbro classic games such as SCRABBLE, MONOPOLY, and CLUE not only bring families and friends together for fun and meaningful social interaction – they also reinforce educational benefits such as literacy, math, and problem-solving skills."

"We are extremely grateful for Hasbro's donation to Montreal Community Cares Foundation," said Lorie Geddes-Reid, Program Director for Montreal Community Cares Foundation. "The donation of these game will be distributed to youth in local schools and community centers across the Island of Montreal, allowing us to continue in our mission to build resilient youth through the power of sports, education, and community."

Hasbro has a long and proud history of giving back to our community and supporting those in need through various philanthropic initiatives such as financial support, donations of toys and games, and employee volunteering. We are guided by our philanthropic mission to empower generations of storytellers, create sustainable impact, and spark joy through play.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming, and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

