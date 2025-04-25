HASBRO REVEALS PEPPA PIG'S MUMMY PIG IS EXPECTING A GIRL FOLLOWING VIRAL PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

LET'S JUMP IN!

Press Assets HERE

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, announced today exciting news from the PEPPA PIG brand – Mummy Pig is expecting a GIRL! A first-ever for Hasbro, the highly anticipated gender reveal was depicted in an exclusive episode of Peppa Pig Tales on Walmart Canada's website.

In the Walmart exclusive episode of Peppa Pig Tales, titled "Baby Balloon," Peppa and George aren't sure if they want a little brother or a little sister. But if they want to find out, they'll have to catch the balloon that holds the answer!

A collection of new products that reflect the growing family will be available exclusively at Walmart in Canada and the United States starting May 29, 2025, through July 31, 2025. Select items available for pre-order beginning today include two Walmart exclusives - Oinks & Snuggles interactive baby doll and Peppa's Dress Up Wardrobe - along with the Peppa's Family Five Pack figure set. Beginning August 1, 2025, all non-exclusive products featuring the new baby will be available nationwide.

Following PEPPA PIG's 20th anniversary celebration in 2024, the family expansion kicks off a new era in the brand's evolution. The gender reveal continues momentum from Mummy Pig's pregnancy announcement in February via an exclusive interview on the hit podcast Not Gonna Lie…with Kylie Kelce and new episodes that aired in March on Treehouse.

Fans across the globe will first see the new family of five beginning May 30, 2025, as part of PEPPA PIG's 'Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience.' In partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, the special event will feature 10 oinktastic new episodes, six brand new songs and music videos. Additional details, including tickets for this cinema-exclusive release, are available at https://peppapigcinemaexperience.com/.

For latest on PEPPA PIG, please visit YouTube, and find the brand on social media on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About P EPPA PIG

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for 20 years across ten seasons in over 180 territories. The series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends. Globally successful, the brand connects with consumers across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while helping give kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hasbro Canada Corporation

Marisa Pedatella, [email protected]