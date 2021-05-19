The partnership will commence at the Canadian leg of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour in Calgary—taking place from May 24 to 30, 2021— and will lead into a longer term partnership, driving awareness and support for women's hockey throughout Canada. As a sponsor with the PWHPA, Harvey's will support the player's hockey careers and assist in the cost of the women's tournaments. Each player and staff member at the Calgary tournament will also receive a Harvey's gift card.

"Harvey's is proud to support the PWHPA who align with our brand values of celebrating diversity and inclusion on and off the ice," said Chelsea Kellock, Senior Director of Marketing, Harvey's Canada. "The PWHPA players are not only athletes, they are role models to girls across the country who have aspirations of being professional hockey players. Making hockey inclusive and accessible is imperative for all players of this game, regardless of background or gender."

Comprised of approximately 125 of the world's best women hockey players, the PWHPA was formed to advocate for, and advance, equity, fairness and opportunity in women's professional hockey. Specifically, the group is working to provide increased opportunity in women's hockey with the goal of creating a sustainable league that pays a living wage to players, provides appropriate elite-level resources (i.e. ice time, facilities, trainers, etc.) and invests in marketing that showcases the players and game.

"Sponsors like Harvey's make it possible for our players to receive the recognition they have worked so hard for their whole life," says Jayna Hefford, Operations Consultant, PWHPA. "The PWHPA is proud to have Harvey's on our team, promoting the entertainment of women's hockey and to encourage young girls across Canada to go after their goals."

In April 2020, Harvey's also teamed up with hockey manufacturer—and key partner of the PWHPA— Bauer, to help keep Canadians safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. When paying for menu items at Harvey's drive-thrus across Canada, guests were met with a Bauer hockey stick holding the payment machine to maintain physical distance.

Leading up to the games and during the Canadian Showcase, Harvey's and Bauer will be hosting giveaways on their social channels where they will be giving out free burgers. Canadians will also have the chance to win a limited edition giveaway kit that will include a Harvey's gift card, a Bauer hockey stick signed by a PWHPA player and additional Bauer swag. Visit @HarveysCanada and @BauerHockey on Twitter for details.

The weeklong event will see Team Scotiabank (Calgary), Team Sonnet (Toronto) and Team Bauer (Montreal) compete to be crowned the Canadian Secret Cup Champions. As the Canadian leg of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour is scheduled to take place in a quarantined environment, fans can catch all of the games on Sportsnet starting Monday May 24. Full showcase details can be found at pwhpa.com.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchen.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 27, 2020, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,341 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About the PWHPA

Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to provide a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women and future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Secret Dream Gap Tour, visit pwhpa.com.

