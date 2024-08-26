Back by popular demand: Harvey's reinvents pickle poutine with triple the pickle

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Harvey's brings back the fan-favourite Pickle Pickle Poutine with a dill-icious update.

The Triple Pickle Poutine is made with 100% Canadian cheese curds and potatoes, topped with gravy, two deep fried pickles, diced pickles and now, Garlic Dill sauce. The addition of the Garlic Dill makes the pickle factor three-fold and replaces the original Ranch sauce from its predecessor.

"Thanks to the overwhelming demand from our guests, we're ecstatic to be bringing back Triple Pickle Poutine to our restaurants," says Meera Patel, Director of Marketing, Harvey's. "If we know one thing, it's that our guests are obsessed with our pickles. And, with the increased guest desire for adventurous flavours, it only made sense to play on those two factors to create this poutine. For us, 2024 is the year of pickles and we intend to keep the momentum going."

In 2023, Harvey's launched Pickle Pickle Poutine as a response to a viral video in 2022 that had almost 3,000 shares and 500,000 views. Since then, the poutine has gone viral and sparked much debate on social media about whether or not pickles belong on the classic Canadian dish.

The Triple Pickle Poutine is available for a limited time at all Harvey's locations until October 27.

For more information, visit https://www.harveys.ca/en/poutine

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for almost 65 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Harvey's

Meera Patel, Director of Marketing, Harvey's, [email protected]