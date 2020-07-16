Harvey's is giving free burgers to frontline grocery store workers in typical Canadian fashion

VAUGHAN, ON, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvey's has been a Canadian household name for over 60 years and this summer, the beloved brand is stepping outside the four walls of its restaurants to offer its famous flame-grilled burgers to deserving Canadians in the new Harvey's RV - for free.

On Friday July 17, Harvey's is kicking off its summer RV tour to thank frontline grocery store workers and communities from East to West, and will give away 50,000 free 'Thanks' burgers by the end of the tour.

This is one of many initiatives from Harvey's to support and thank Canadians during this time. In March, Harvey's said thank you to frontline healthcare workers by offering 50% off their orders for themselves and their families, and more recently, it partnered with Bauer Hockey, attaching payment machines to hockey sticks to help with physical distancing and putting Associate and guest safety at the forefront. The Harvey's RV will be the latest way Harvey's is saying thanks to its communities.

The RV will be equipped with a number of safety features including the Bauer hockey sticks Canadians will recognize from drive thrus, as well as hand sanitizer stations, stanchions and signage with instructions for ordering.

"Frontline grocery store workers and Harvey's Restaurant Associates have supported Canadians by providing food solutions throughout these challenging times," said Chelsea Kellock, Senior Director of Marketing, Harvey's Canada. "Harvey's wanted to recognize and give back to our fellow food titans who are at the heart of their communities."

For a limited time, Harvey's will also give Canadians the chance to 'pass along the thanks' to their own community hero. Participants will be asked to share a photo at the RV and tag the deserving individual, who will then be eligible to receive a free coupon for their own 'Thanks' burger at their local Harvey's. Those who would like to show their gratitude but are unable to visit the RV can still take part by sharing a story about their community hero on social media.

Harvey's, RVs, hockey sticks and saying thank you - has there ever been a more Canadian way to give back?

Canadians can follow along and find out where the RV will be next on www.harveys.ca , and on Harvey's social channels.

Harvey's 'Thanks' burgers are made from 100% Canadian-sourced Angus Beef, and the plant-based Canadian Lightlife Burger will also be available at the RV and in all restaurant locations.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

