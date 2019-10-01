Harvey's first National chain to offer Angus beef burger raised without antibiotics, added hormones or steroids...and…100% sourced in Canada

"With Beretta, we've found a Canadian partner that helps us provide our guests with everything they want in their premium burger -- no antibiotics, added hormones or steroids...and completely sourced and raised in Canada!" says Dave Colebrook, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey's Canada. "Now, that's a beautiful thing."

Beretta beef is raised on all-Canadian Family ranches across the country that abide by the quality and care standards that are a signature of Beretta Farms. Raising animals without the use of antibiotics, or added hormones and steroids provides the taste and quality for which Beretta is known.

"Two Canadian companies working together to deliver a beautiful burger to guests...you can't get better than that," says Cynthia Beretta, Founder, Beretta Farms. "We're very excited about this new partnership and hope Canadians enjoy the new Angus beef burger at Harvey's."

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years!

Beretta Farms

Founded in 1992 by Mike and Cynthia Beretta, Beretta Farms is a premium protein provider under the banner of Beretta Farms Inc with a focus on organic, grass-fed, antibiotic and hormone free beef, chicken, pork, turkey and value-added items. Beretta is available at grocers across Canada in both national chains and smaller independents. Beretta provides families with wholesome alternatives because that is what matters. See the Beretta Farms video story here and official move back to the farm here.

SOURCE Harvey's

For further information: Maureen Hart, T: 905.760.2244 Ext. 2332, E: mhart@recipeunlimited.com