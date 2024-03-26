The iconic Canadian burger brand built on charbroiled customization thanks guests with 1,650 free burgers, nostalgic discounts and limited-edition merchandise

VAUGHAN, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Harvey's is celebrating 65 years of customized burgers with the launch of the Harvey's Burger Hunt. Starting today, the burger brand will hide 1,650 free burger cards near Harvey's locations and iconic landmarks across the country, including four VIP Cards that will give the lucky winners free 'Harvey's for a year'.

On April 1 (no joke!), the homegrown chain is also kicking off a $1.65 Original Burger offer, available through the Harvey's app for a limited time to celebrate the burger that started it all.

A look at Harvey’s restaurant in 1959 and now as the brand celebrates its 65th anniversary. (CNW Group/Harvey’s)

"Harvey's is honoured to be celebrating 65 years of creating customized burgers just the way Canadians like them," says Michael Nault, COO of Harvey's Canada. "Delivering a personalized approach to every meal continues to be what drives us forward and we are excited to invite our guests to help us mark the occasion in a variety of fun and engaging ways."

To add to the celebrations, starting April 1, Harvey's will release limited-edition, retro inspired merchandise and made-to-order t-shirts where Canadians can have their own name printed between the brand's iconic bun logo. Five dollars from each item sold will go to Tree Canada, in support of their collective goal of planting 250,000 trees by 2026.

"Harvey's has been a staple of quality food and great memories for many generations," says Nault. "It's important to us that our guests who have supported us for 65 years, and our future guests, feel part of our celebrations and continue to enjoy making their burger a beautiful thing for years to come."

Home-grown customization

Harvey's was founded in 1959 by Montrealer Richard Mauran, whose vision for a made-to-order, charcoal-broiled hamburger, topped the way you like it, was a novel idea among Canadian quick-service restaurants. Nearly 300 locations later and this vision is still 20/20, offering quality, made-to-order food and millions of topping combinations. Along the way, it has expanded its menu with new options to customize, including chicken sandwiches, poutine and its famous Angus burgers.

Canadians who want to join Harvey's in celebrating can find out more by visiting: harveys.ca.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 65 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, and Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

