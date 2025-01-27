The iconic burger brand introduces the ultimate union of two Canadian classics

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Harvey's, the beloved Canadian destination for build-your-own flame-grilled burgers and signature poutine, is excited to unveil its newest menu innovation: FRINGS® Poutine. This mouth-watering creation combines its most popular sides — golden onion rings and crispy fries smothered in rich, savoury gravy and gooey cheese curds. Available nationwide for a limited time from January 27 to March 30, 2025, FRINGS® Poutine is your chance to indulge in a bold twist on Canadian comfort food.

Harvey's Frings Poutine (CNW Group/Harvey’s)

"Harvey's has always been about celebrating the flavours Canadians love, and FRINGS® Poutine is no exception," says Michael Nault, Chief Operating Officer at Harvey's. "By combining our Famous FRINGS® side of Fries and Onion Rings with our signature Poutine in one irresistible dish, we're giving Canadians a fresh, fun, and uniquely Harvey's twist on a classic favourite."

Why FRINGS® Poutine is a Must-Try

The Perfect Combo : A harmonious blend of crispy fries and golden onion rings.

: A harmonious blend of crispy fries and golden onion rings. Iconic Poutine Flavour : Harvey's signature gravy and authentic cheese curds elevate the dish.

: signature gravy and authentic cheese curds elevate the dish. Uniquely Canadian: A bold new take on a dish loved across the country, with a dash of Harvey's creativity.

Join the FRINGS® Poutine Craze

FRINGS® Poutine is perfect for sharing with friends, indulging in a solo treat, or adding a little excitement to your meal. Pair it with one of Harvey's flame-grilled burgers or enjoy it as a standalone snack — it's designed to satisfy cravings, create unforgettable moments and give Canadians a chance to 'put a ring on it'. Whether dining in, taking out, or ordering through delivery, enjoy this limited time offering with FRINGS® Poutine, available from January 27 to March 30, 2025. For more information about Harvey's, visit: https://www.harveys.ca.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for over 65 years.

