JOLIETTE, QC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Harnois Énergies is proud to announce the official opening of its new large-scale site in Woodstock, Ontario, located at Exit 230 off Highway 401. The largest facility in its network, this rest area, called Travel Stop, is designed to meet the needs of both transportation professionals and everyday travelers.

Woodstock Travel Stop (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

A well-known and valued stop within the trucking industry, the location is making a strong return following extensive renovations. Harnois Énergies is pleased to revitalize this strategic hub along Canada's east–west corridor, now operating under the Esso banner.

A Stop Designed for Everyone

Fully modernized, the Woodstock Travel Stop has been thoughtfully designed to enhance comfort for Highway 401 users and deliver a complete, high-quality stopover experience. The site features two Proxi convenience stores offering a wide range of ready-to-eat meal options, a spacious dining area, and an ice cream counter. In the coming weeks, the food offering will be further enhanced with the addition of quick-service restaurants, including Tim Hortons.

To celebrate the opening, Harnois Énergies will be offering gifts to visitors: the first 200 truck drivers will receive a special gift, while the first 250 motorists will be awarded an Esso Price Privileges card.

A New Exclusive Program for Truck Drivers

In addition to its wide range of on-site services, Harnois Énergies is introducing the Driver's Club Rewards program, available exclusively at the Woodstock Travel Stop. Members will enjoy a variety of benefits, including in-store perks, complimentary meals, and free access to shower facilities, in accordance with program terms and conditions. Membership cards can be obtained directly on site.

A Vision for the Future

The Woodstock site represents a key milestone in Harnois Énergies' strategy to develop large-scale destinations tailored to the needs of both truck drivers and travelers. The Travel Stop website is part of this broader vision and will progressively bring these locations together under a unified platform. While Woodstock is currently the only site of its kind, it sets the stage for a growing network in the years ahead.

Services Available at the Woodstock Site

Diesel, gasoline, propane, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF)

Extensive parking for heavy-duty trucks and passenger vehicles

Multiple showers and laundry facilities

Truckers' lounge and movie theatre

On-site mechanical services, offering more than 800 products to meet on-the-road needs

Certified truck scale (CAT Scale)

Propane station with cylinder filling service

Quick-service dining options, including a Tim Hortons with drive-thru (coming soon)

RV service and filling stations

Two Proxi convenience stores

Extensive selection of beers and wines

Ice cream shop

Address: 535 Mill Street, Woodstock, Ontario N4S 7V6

About Harnois Énergies (www.harnoisenergies.com)

Harnois Énergies is a family-owned company founded in 1958, with a mission to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products, and quality services through a friendly and customer-focused purchasing experience. The company distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants, and specialty products across Canada. Harnois Énergies supplies products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands, as well as its own private brands: Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi, and Proxi Extra.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Source : Sophie Moisan, Communications Advisor, [email protected]