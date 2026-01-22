JOLIETTE, QC , Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Harnois Énergies (HÉ) is proud to announce that it donated $105,045 to Opération Père Noël as part of its 2025 holiday campaign. This contribution directly supported the Foundation's mission, helping thousands of children receive a gift and experience the magic of Christmas.

A Community United in Generosity

Harnois Énergies and Opération Père Noël (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

The inaugural edition of this partnership united the entire community around a shared goal: bringing joy to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Two key initiatives helped make this possible: a $1 donation from HÉ for every car wash sold at participating Proxi locations, and a fundraising drive held during the Tournée du Père Noël.

Beyond financial contributions, the dedication of Harnois Énergies employees played a vital role in the campaign's success. Several team members volunteered to become Santa Claus, offering personalized gifts to children in need. Thanks to their generosity, 85 children received a present, exemplifying the strong spirit of solidarity that defines the company's culture.

"The response to this campaign was exceptional and highlights how deeply rooted the spirit of giving is within our communities. Seeing our employees, customers, and partners come together to create moments of joy for children in need is an immense source of pride," said Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

Both organizations extend their sincere thanks to everyone who participated in this initiative and helped spread the magic of the holiday season.

Generosity Without Borders

The spirit of the holiday season extended well beyond Quebec, as Harnois Énergies also broadened its commitment to Canada's Atlantic provinces by supporting the organization Christmas Daddies. This partnership raised $18,920, helping bring holiday joy to many children in need.

About Harnois Énergies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Founded in 1958, Harnois Énergies is a family-owned company whose mission is to efficiently deliver energy solutions, specialty products, and high-quality services through a friendly and accessible customer experience. The company distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants, and specialty products across Canada, and continues to look to the future through its growing network of electric vehicle charging stations.

About Opération Père Noël ( https://operationperenoel.com )

The Opération Père Noël (OPN) foundation helps underprivileged or abandoned children experience the magic of Christmas. Through the generosity of its donors, children receive a brand-new gift selected from their letter to Santa Claus. Since 1995, the Foundation has reached thousands of children throughout Quebec thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and partners.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Source Harnois Énergies : Elisabeth Karam, Communications Manager, [email protected]