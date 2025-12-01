JOLIETTE, QC, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Because every child deserves to believe in the magic of Christmas, Harnois Énergies is proud to announce a new partnership with the Opération Père Noël Foundation for the 2025 holiday season. Together, they aim to bring moments of joy and comfort to thousands of children in need across Quebec.

A small gesture that makes a big difference

One car wash = $1 donated to Opération Père Noël (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

From December 1 to 31, Harnois Énergies will donate $1 to the Foundation for every car wash purchased at participating Proxi locations throughout Quebec. The funds raised will help Opération Père Noël continue its important mission with children from disadvantaged backgrounds: responding to letters they send to Santa and offering them the gift they dream of.

For Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies, partnering with the Foundation was a natural choice: "For us, the holiday season is above all a time for giving and sharing. Through this partnership, we hope to help spread the magic of Christmas and bring joy and comfort to families."

Both organizations invite all Quebecers to take part in this initiative and help brighten the holidays for thousands of children.

Holiday Solidarity Reaches Atlantic Canada

Because the magic of Christmas knows no borders, Harnois Énergies is extending its commitment to the Atlantic provinces through a collaboration with the Christmas Daddies Telethon. Proxi locations in the region will also take part in the fundraising effort to provide gifts to children in need. This initiative helps spread holiday joy to even more families across the country.

About Harnois Énergies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Harnois Énergies is a family-owned business founded in 1958, dedicated to providing energy solutions, specialty products, and quality services through a seamless and customer-friendly experience. The company distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants, and specialty products across Canada, and continues to look ahead by expanding its network of electric vehicle charging stations.

About Opération Père Noël (https://operationperenoel.com)

The Opération Père Noël (OPN) Foundation helps underprivileged or abandoned children experience the magic of Christmas. Thanks to the generosity of many donors, each child receives a brand-new gift chosen from their own letter to Santa. Since 1995, the Foundation has reached thousands of children across Quebec through the dedication of its volunteers and partners.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Source Harnois Énergies : Elisabeth Karam, Communications Manager, [email protected]