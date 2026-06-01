JOLIETTE, QC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Good news for motorists: Harnois Énergies is launching a major fuel promotion across participating Proxi convenience stores throughout Eastern Canada, beginning June 4.

An Easy Way for Motorists to Save at the Pump

Reusable discount card (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

As part of this initiative, thousands of reusable discount cards will be distributed in participating Proxi convenience stores, giving customers an instant savings of 10 cents per litre on fuel purchases.

Available directly in-store, the cards can be reused multiple times until July 18, 2026. Quantities are limited and available while supplies last.

"This promotion was designed to make everyday savings simple and accessible for consumers each time they visit our service stations. With transportation costs continuing to impact many households, we wanted to provide motorists with immediate and meaningful relief," said Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

A Promotion Deployed Across Eastern Canada

The promotion will be available at participating locations throughout the network across Eastern Canada, including Proxi convenience stores with Harnois or Esso stations.

Customers can easily find the nearest participating location by consulting the interactive map available through the Proxi network.

About Harnois Énergies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Founded in 1958, Harnois Énergies is a family-owned company dedicated to delivering energy solutions, specialty products, and quality services through a convenient and customer-focused experience. Operating across Canada, the company distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants, and a wide range of specialty products, while continuing to invest in the future through the expansion of its electric charging network. Harnois Énergies markets its products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands, as well as through its own private brands, including Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, and AFS Executive. The company is also the owner of the Proxi banner, which includes more than 200 convenience stores across six Canadian provinces.

About Proxi (https://proxi.ca)

Committed to making everyday life easier for its customers, Proxi offers a wide selection of quality products and services in one convenient stop. From convenience store essentials and car wash services to ready-to-eat meals, foodservice offerings, and a variety of on-the-go amenities, Proxi is designed to better support customers wherever the road takes them.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Source: Sophie Moisan, Communications Advisor, [email protected]