QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Harnois Énergies (HÉ) and Solugaz, two of the largest propane distribution companies in Quebec, have announced that they entered into a partnership agreement on September 28, 2022. The purpose of this agreement is to continue the development of their common market.

On the left Rock Boulianne, president and CEO of Solugaz and on the right Serge Harnois, president and CEO of Harnois Energies. (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

This partnership will solidify the leading position of HÉ and Solugaz in the Quebec propane market. The alliance between the two companies will allow them to offer customers, among other things, synergy between the regions served, greater efficiency, and a more complete selection of products and services thanks to the range of products distributed by the two companies.

Founded in 1993 by Rock Boulianne, Solugaz is a recognized company that has developed expertise in the distribution of propane gas and the sale and installation of propane-powered appliances over the years. This is now in addition to HÉ's expertise.

"This agreement will allow us to join forces to develop the propane market in Quebec and diversify our overall supply. I am therefore very pleased to have signed this agreement with HÉ and thus confirm Solugaz's position in the industry," said Rock Boulianne, President and CEO of Solugaz.

Serge Harnois, President and Chief Executive Officer of HÉ, said the partnership will be nothing but beneficial: "It is with great pride that we were able to enter into this partnership; strengthening our presence in the propane market is part of HÉ's development strategy ».

About Harnois Énergies ( https://harnoisenergies.com)

Founded in 1958, the company's mission is to efficiently supply energy sources, special products and quality services through a user-friendly purchasing experience. It mainly distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and special products but is also forward-looking with its network of electric charging terminals and hydrogen fuelling stations. In addition, the company serves markets in Quebec, Nunavut and Labrador and is beginning its development in other Canadian provinces, including New Brunswick.

HÉ relies on partner companies and an extensive network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of customers across six market segments: retail, commercial/service, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies supplies products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under its private brands Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Harnois Énergies relies on a team of more than 1,000 people to carry out its mission.

Solugaz is a Quebec company specializing in propane distribution and sales, and the installation of propane-powered appliances. It offers propane tank delivery, filling and rental services to businesses and individuals. Founded in 1993 in Clermont, the company has four (4) branches in eastern Quebec, a rail terminal, points of service on the North Shore and Lac St-Jean and its own transportation fleet.

With more than 100 employees, Solugaz's mission is to be Quebec's best propane supplier by retaining its customers through a personalized, professional response and turnkey service while being a company recognized in the distribution of propane as the energy of the future.

