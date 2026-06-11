Harnois Énergies and its Proxi Convenience Stores Team Up with the Canada Games to Champion Future Athletes

JOLIETTE, QC, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Recognizing the vital role sport plays in shaping the next generation, Harnois Énergies and its Proxi convenience stores are proud to announce their partnership with the 2027 Canada Games, becoming official partners of the event. Through this collaboration, Harnois Énergies and Proxi will support initiatives that promote the value of sport among young people and encourage healthy, active lifestyles, helping inspire and empower future generations.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

Official Partner of the 2027 Canada Games

Taking place in Quebec City from February 27 to March 14, 2027, the Canada Games are the country's largest multi-sport competition, bringing together more than 3,500 athletes and coaches. For nearly 60 years, this iconic event has showcased journeys defined by perseverance, determination, and excellence. From striving to reach one's full potential to making a meaningful impact in communities, these dimensions of sport naturally align with the values of Harnois Énergies.

"At Harnois Énergies, we believe sport enables young people to discover their potential, push their limits, and develop essential skills for the future. Through our partnership with the Canada Games, we want to connect with youth in their communities and help create positive, inclusive experiences centered around sport," said Amélie Tremblay, Marketing and Communications Director at Harnois Énergies.

"We are delighted to count Harnois Énergies among the partners of the 2027 Canada Games. Their commitment to youth and communities is a natural fit with the spirit of the Games. We are pleased to welcome them on this remarkable journey and to collaborate with a local organization dedicated to creating a positive and unifying experience," said Marie-Hélène St-Onge, Chief Executive Officer of the 2027 Canada Games Host Society.

Proxi Connecting with Communities

As an official partner of the 2027 Canada Games, Proxi will bring the excitement of the Games directly to communities through a series of public engagement initiatives. The banner will have a strong presence on-site throughout the event, featuring interactive activations and its mobile convenience store, which will travel to communities both ahead of and during the Games.

Through this partnership, Harnois Énergies aims to continue building lasting connections within communities and with young people across the country.

About Harnois Énergies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Harnois Énergies is a family-owned company founded in 1958 with a mission to efficiently provide energy solutions, specialty products, and quality services through a convenient and customer-friendly experience. Operating across Canada, the company distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants, and a range of specialty products, while continuing its transition toward the future through its growing electric vehicle charging network.

Harnois Énergies offers its products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands, as well as through its own private brands, including Harnois, Petro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, and AFS Executive. The company is also the owner of the Proxi convenience store banner, which brings together more than 200 convenience stores across six Canadian provinces.

About Proxi (Homepage | Proxi)

True to its mission of making everyday life easier for its customers, Proxi offers a wide range of quality products and services in a single stop, including convenience store essentials, car wash services, ready-to-eat meals, foodservice offerings, and numerous amenities designed to support people on the road. Customers can easily locate their nearest Proxi convenience store using the brand's interactive store locator.

About the 2027 Canada Games

The Canada Games are the country's largest multi-sport competition, bringing together more than 3,500 elite athletes and coaches across 22 sporting disciplines. Held every two years, alternating between summer and winter editions, the Games celebrate the perseverance, talent, and sporting spirit of young Canadian athletes.

The 2027 Winter Canada Games will take place in Quebec City from February 27 to March 14, 2027, marking the event's return to its birthplace 60 years after its inaugural edition. This milestone event is made possible through the support of the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, and the City of Quebec.

To learn more about the 2027 Canada Games and follow updates on the preparations:

www.jeuxducanada2027.ca

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SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Source Harnois Énergies : Sophie Moisan, Communications Advisor, [email protected]