HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL , May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Happy Valley-Goose Bay will have a new public transit system after an investment of $840,000 from the federal and provincial governments and the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

This project was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Yvonne Jones and Mayor George Andrews.

Through the project, the Town will purchase an electric bus, two charging stations, establish new bus stops and shelters, as well as signage. It will also support developing a transit application to provide commuters with up to date information on the transit service.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to invest in public transit infrastructure across the country, helping Canadians get where they need to go, and contributing to a greener future. The funding announced today will provide an essential service for Happy Valley-Goose Bay residents, ensuring they have a convenient, comfortable, and affordable transit option."

Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and to the Minister of National Defence (Northern Defence), and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am delighted that the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development could contribute $100,000 to the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay for the procurement of an electric bus through our Community Transportation Program. Addressing transportation barriers remains a priority in our ongoing efforts to promote well-being and support an age-friendly environment throughout Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable Paul Pike, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development

"The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is grateful for the financial support provided by the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. This funding will be instrumental in helping us to address the transportation challenges faced by a significant portion of our community. It will allow us to offer enhanced mobility options for seniors, individuals with mobility restrictions, post secondary students, low-income families, single parents, newcomers to Canada, Indigenous peoples, and other vulnerable groups in our community."

His Worship George Andrews, Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $672,000 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $100,000 , and the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is contributing $68,000 . Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the Province of and is contributing , and the is contributing . Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement. The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on . RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

