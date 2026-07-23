Hamilton's 2026 JUNO Awards generate $23.1 million in economic activity across Ontario, including record $17.2 million local impact in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The 55th Annual JUNO Awards generated an estimated $17.2 million in economic activity in Hamilton, the highest measured economic impact recorded for a JUNO Awards host city. Across Ontario, the event contributed an estimated $23.1 million in total economic activity.

The 2026 JUNO Awards drew more than 7,200 out-of-town visitors to Hamilton from March 26 to 29, underscoring the event's significant impact on the local economy.

"The JUNO Awards showcased the very best of Hamilton," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "The event generated a record $17.2 million in local economic activity, the highest measured economic impact ever recorded for a JUNO Awards host city. Thousands of visitors experienced our city's music, culture and hospitality, while local businesses welcomed new customers. That's a legacy our whole community can be proud of."

Across JUNO Week, there were more than 16,250 unique attendees and over 28,000 participations across JUNO-related events and activities, including JUNOfest, the JUNO Kickoff Concert, JUNO Comedy Show, Junior JUNOS, JUNO Songwriters Circle, and industry programming.

"Hamilton once again proved to be an exceptional host for the 2026 JUNO Awards," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. "The JUNO Awards are about celebrating the incredible artists who help shape Canada's cultural identity and bringing communities together through the power of music. Seeing that celebration also generate meaningful economic benefits for Hamilton and Ontario is a reminder that investing in Canadian music has an impact far beyond the stage. We're grateful to the City of Hamilton, the Province of Ontario, our partners, volunteers and fans for making this year's JUNO Week such a tremendous success."

The event attracted over 3,000 music industry delegates, artists and media, with spending across hotels, restaurants, transportation, retail and entertainment contributing to the overall economic impact.

Key impacts at a glance

$23.1 million in total economic activity in Ontario

$17.2 million in total economic activity in Hamilton

$5.4 million GDP generated in Hamilton

$3.6 million in wages and salaries supported locally

62 jobs supported in Hamilton

$3.7 million in visitor spending in Hamilton

2.7 million CBC television viewers

1.8 million digital streams (CBC Gem, YouTube and platforms)

209 Hamilton volunteers contributing nearly 2,000 hours

Read full release here.

SOURCE CARAS

Media Contact: Jamelia Campbell, [email protected].