Halifax Announced as New Urban Climate Centre

HALIFAX, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is building a clean energy future that creates jobs, reduces costs for families and ensures that we remain a destination of choice for international investment.

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an $18-million contribution for EfficiencyOne to establish an urban climate centre in Halifax.

EfficiencyOne will operate one of seven new urban Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3) climate centres across Canada. These centres will help companies reduce the business risks of developing tomorrow's low-carbon technologies that drive energy efficiency improvements.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal FundTM will serve as the national centre for LC3. Announced in Budget 2019, LC3 is part of the Canada's $1.01-billion plan to make communities more energy-efficient. It will use federal investments to work with municipalities, private investors, public agencies, utilities, non-profit organizations and other levels of government to build long-term, low-carbon solutions.

This investment will create a network across Canada that supports local community actions to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada's energy efficiency sector supported 436,000 jobs in 2018, and this number is expected to grow by 8.3 percent this year alone. Investments like these are helping this sector grow faster, creating a better future for Canadians.

Through Generation Energy, Canada's national energy dialogue, Canadians expressed that they want Canada to continue to be a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. The Government of Canada will also continue to support smarter energy initiatives that create a clean, sustainable, competitive energy sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in low-carbon solutions in our cities, particularly through an initiative that will generate prosperity through local job creation and unlock many social, economic and environmental benefits across the country."

Andy Fillmore,

Member of Parliament for Halifax

"This investment will enable EfficiencyOne to do even more to achieve significant carbon reductions. It builds upon Nova Scotia's impressive track record in energy efficiency to support broader carbon reduction initiatives in the Halifax region."

Stephen MacDonald, CEO, EfficiencyOne

"We already see our cities leading the way on low-carbon innovation, and this investment will unlock so much potential to go further — to build cost-saving energy solutions that build better lives for Canadians."

Bill Karsten

President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities



Canada's Energy Future

Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3)

Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

EfficiencyOne (EO)



