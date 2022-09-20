Hakemi & Ridgedale Joins MLT Aikins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Hakemi & Ridgedale LLP and MLT Aikins LLP are pleased to announce they will be joining forces on December 1, 2022. Adding Hakemi & Ridgedale, a leading litigation boutique in Vancouver, will allow MLT Aikins to offer its clients a broad range of litigation services in British Columbia.

"Hakemi & Ridgedale's exceptional litigation experience adds to the depth and breadth of our Vancouver presence and to our firm's overall litigation bench strength," said Aaron Runge, managing partner of MLT Aikins. "MLT Aikins is a growing firm. We look forward to welcoming the entire Hakemi & Ridgedale team and introducing our full service offering to their impressive group of clients."

Established in 2012, Hakemi & Ridgedale is a respected commercial litigation boutique recognized as a Leading Firm in Dispute Resolution in British Columbia by Legal 500 and as a Benchmark Litigation recommended firm. Led by name partners Tom Hakemi and Lisa Ridgedale, Hakemi & Ridgedale has received numerous Canadian Law awards.

"We're pleased to join the MLT Aikins team and bring our litigation experience and client portfolio to a firm that spans across the entire West," Hakemi said.

Hakemi & Ridgedale has experience in a wide range of civil litigation matters, including corporate and commercial disputes, securities litigation, administrative law, and defamation law. The firm's lawyers act for clients in several sectors, including private equity and investments, financial services and banking, mining, resources, energy and infrastructure, construction, real estate, and retail and consumer markets.

Tom Hakemi advises clients in complex business disputes often involving alleged breaches of commercial contracts, including shareholder and partnership agreements, allegations of fraud, defamation, anti-competitive conduct, and violations of securities laws. He also acts for clients being investigated by securities regulators.

Lisa Ridgedale advises clients involved in business disputes and regulatory enforcement actions, in addition to advising clients on compliance with securities laws. She also acts for clients involved in civil proceedings and draws on her past experience as a prosecutor for the British Columbia Ministry of the Attorney General and senior enforcement counsel at the British Columbia Securities Commission.

"By joining MLT Aikins, we'll be able to better serve clients by benefiting from the combined resources and experience of one of Western Canada's most recognized law firms," Ridgedale said.

MLT Aikins LLP is a full-service law firm of more than 270 lawyers with a deep commitment to Western Canada and an understanding of the market's unique legal and business landscapes. Established in 1879, MLT Aikins is the 13th largest law firm in Canada (Lexpert, American Lawyer Media), with offices in Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

